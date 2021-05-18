Flaherty won't seek reelection to City Council

BEVERLY - Long-time city councilor Tim Flaherty announced Monday night that he will not run for reelection.
Speaking at the end of a City Council meeting, Flaherty said the decision was "not easy." "It's one I took a lot of time to think about but one that was necessary for me and my family," he said. "I leave with my head held high and I'm excited about what the future might bring."
Flaherty, 53, has served on the City Council for 16 years and has been involved in city politics since 1995, when he served on the city's charter commission.
"Beverly's a special community," he said in making his announcement. "I've always enjoyed making a difference in the city, especially dealing with the people. That's probably the most exciting part of the job is dealing with people that you know you can help and make a difference."
Flaherty said he wanted to thank all of the people who helped get him to where he is today, especially his wife, Anne, and their four children.
"They weren't even born when I got involved in politics," he said. "Now I have four college graduates coming this week. It's pretty amazing how time flies.
Flaherty's decision to not seek reelection means that the two longest-serving city councilors, and two of the board's three at-large councilors, will be leaving at the end of this year. City Council President Paul Guanci said last month that he will not seek another term after 20 years on the council.
Flaherty was first elected to the City Council in 1998 and served until 2010. He ran for mayor in 2011, finishing third behind then-mayor Bill Scanlon and current mayor Mike Cahill in the preliminary election. Flaherty was elected to the council again in 2018.
Before getting involved in city politics, Flaherty worked as the local executive director of the North Shore YMCA's Beverly facilities. He is now the executive director of the Cape Ann YMCA in Gloucester, which just opened a new $31 million building.
With Guanci and Flaherty not running, the only at-large city councilor seeking reelection is Julie Flowers. Three other candidates -- Hannah Bowen, Euplio Marciano and Brendan Sweeney -- have taken out nomination papers for councilor at-large. Candidates have until Aug. 6 to take out nomination papers.
The preliminary election would be Sept. 21, with the final election on Nov. 2.
