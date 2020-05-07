SALEM — Juan "JayCee" Cruz was close to realizing his dream.
Then COVID-19 hit and forced his Fly Kidz Dance Academy, a business on Mason Street that never got a chance to open, to convert its model overnight.
"We weren't thinking of doing anything online, no virtual classes at all," Cruz said. "We had to pick things up fast, because we didn't get to open. We want to make sure we have the business still standing after this chaos."
This isn't a case of a business closed by the still-spreading coronavirus pandemic. Rather, it's about two Fly Kidz getting ready to take off — just not in the manner that they imagined.
High school roots
Fly Kidz already has a reputation. Luis DaVila, a 24-year-old Salem native, remembers how it began close to a decade ago.
Fly Kidz started from "a bunch of ESL students coming together and using the art of dance as their language," said DaVila, the company's president. "It helped us build and be the better version of ourselves today because it kept us busy, kept us motivated and kept us inspired."
Cruz said the team had different backgrounds and languages. "But something that brought us together was dance," he said.
The team included Juan Martinez, Jherdenson Rosario and Abel Nuñez, all of whom graduated from Salem High in 2014 alongside Cruz. DaVila, the same age as Cruz but in a lower grade, joined the team as a freshman while the initial four moved onto their sophomore year. He graduated in 2015.
Linda Saris, executive director of LEAP For Education, said she remembered the boys and their energy for performance. At the time, the organization was known as Salem CyberSpace.
"We had an after-school program, and there were these five boys," Saris said, adding that they all idolized hip-hop artist and performer Miguel Ruiz. "They created the name Fly Kidz when they were in ninth grade."
Saris recalled being in the organization's former space on Lafayette Street, a much smaller spot than its current headquarters in Shetland Park.
"They used to practice, and it used to drive me nuts because I thought one of them were going to break their necks," she said with a laugh.
"They did a lot of talent show stuff. I remember Gov. (Deval) Patrick came to Salem. There was an anti-bullying day, and the Fly Kidz did a performance there."
The team graduated and effectively disbanded, with three of the members pursuing careers in varying levels of law enforcement and security, Cruz said. He went on to North Shore Community College studying child growth and development, while DaVila started traveling and performing around the world.
One of the highlights of that work is a top-16 finish in Hip Hop International's global competition in 2016.
"That, to me, was mind-blowing," Cruz said, "to see him go away and come back with such an accomplishment."
Opening delayed
Cruz and DaVila recently teamed to launch the Fly Kidz Dance Academy, which has a studio space in suite 105 at 53 Mason St. Work to launch included building out the space and getting mural work done inside.
They were set to open on the first day of spring, March 19, before the state shut down because of coronavirus. Businesses throughout the city closed their doors as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Salem started to climb.
In that battle, the Fly Kidz are finding strength.
"The most important thing in this situation is it's making us face our fears and come up with new ways of conquering them," DaVila said. "You don't want to wait for something to happen."
Word of mouth to help the business survive is starting from scratch as the team works to launch a live-stream, subscription-based class starting at $20 a month.
"I find it very easy — sometimes a lot more comfortable — to do virtual classes instead of in person," DaVila said. "But at the same time, I miss my dance team. I wish they could be in the studio every day. But it's cool to explore and try new things."
Find the Fly Kidz Dance Academy online at FlyKidzEnt.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/flykidzdanceacademy or on Instagram at www.instagram.com/flykidz.
