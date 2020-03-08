DANVERS — A Danvers woman had a frighteningly close call with death or crippling injury Saturday morning when a tire came flying through her windshield while she was driving on Route 1.
Karen Hagan, wife of retired Danvers police officer Dana Michael Hagan, was driving alone behind a contractor-type trailer being towed by a pickup truck at about 10 a.m. when a tire fell from the trailer.
It bounced off the pavement then flew through the air, buckled the roof of her white Ford Escape, smashed through its windshield and slammed squarely into her face.
Danvers Fire Department Engine 2 responded to the crash, and transported her to Beverly Hospital.
She sustained a large slash to the forehead, a chipped tooth and a possible concussion. MRIs taken after the accident showed no additional injuries. Otherwise, she said, she was suffering from a very sore head and neck.
Retired Officer Hagan said his wife was fortunate, as two nurses and a paramedic were in the immediate vicinity — she said the nurses were in the car behind her — and attended to her until Danvers Fire Department paramedics arrived on the scene and transported her to the hospital.
Massachusetts State Police, which is investigated the accident, said the lug attaching a spare tire to the trailer aqppeared to have snapped off, dropping the tire onto the roadway.
The driver of the truck, a 45-year-old Saugus man, stopped about a hundred yards down the road from the accident. He was cited for a motor vehicle safety violation, but the trooper was unsure of the specific charge.
Hagan was released from Beverly Hospital Sunday morning and is now resting at home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.