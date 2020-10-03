BEVERLY — The distinctive yellow food truck that's been making the rounds in the city over the last few weeks is doing more than selling mac and cheese.
The Cheese, Please! food truck is a new enterprise formed by Beverly Bootstraps to raise money to support the organization during a time of increasing demand. All of the net profits from the truck go to Bootstraps, the Beverly-based agency that provides food, rental assistance and other services to people in need.
Bootstraps Executive Director Sue Gabriel said the organization's main two sources of revenue — donations and grants — have not been keeping up with the cost of its operations.
"We're trying to help an awful lot of people and the numbers keep growing," Gabriel said. "Three or four years ago we started talking about the need for another source of revenue. In the end we decided this was a good fit for us."
Bootstraps purchased a used food truck with the help of donors and hired a staff led by manager Romane Price, who came up with the truck's signature mac and cheese recipe. Local artist Brian Murphy did the artwork for the vehicle featuring a smiling, waving piece of cheese.
The food truck is operating as a for-profit business, with the net profits benefiting Bootstraps. Gabriel said such "social enterprise" arrangements, in which a nonprofit is supported by a for-profit, have been around for years. She pointed to UNICEF selling Christmas cards as an example.
"I think you're going to see this more," she said. "We're not the only ones struggling with revenue. The community has been so good to us, but even with the generosity of the community we're not keeping up with expenses."
Gabriel said operating a food truck was a good fit for Bootstraps, which has its own commercial kitchen. The agency also wanted something that wouldn't compete too much with existing businesses, which she said have always supported Bootstraps.
Gabriel said the food truck should appeal to younger people who might not have the extra money to donate but would patronize a food truck.
"We thought if we gave them an opportunity to purchase from us, that might be appealing to them," she said. "We do believe in the end it will turn a profit."
Price, the food truck manager, said Cheese, Please! has gotten a positive response in its first few weeks on the road.
"People love to see us out and about," he said. "Today we were driving by and people were waving at us. It's pretty awesome. A sign on the truck says we work with Beverly Bootstraps, and I think that's what sways a lot of people to come to us because they want to help out."
Price, a 35-year-old Lowell resident, has worked in restaurants since he was a teenager. After a dozen years in the business, he went to culinary school and graduated from Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts.
"It's hard to find a home in the restaurant industry, but now that I'm here I feel like it's probably one of those forever jobs," he said.
The truck is still trying to find its "hot spots" around the city, but its home base is the parking lot of the Bootstraps Thrift Shop at 198 Rantoul St. It operates Wednesday through Sunday from 4 to 10 p.m. Its schedule can be found at cheesepleasemobile.com.
Gabriel said Bootstraps will need the extra revenue to keep up with the increase in people requesting food and rental assistance during the pandemic. The demand could rise even more as unemployment benefits, the moratorium on evictions, and other pandemic-related government assistance comes to end.
"Our hard work has not even begun," Gabriel said. "None of us really know the extent of the fallout from this. We're trying to make sure this agency is ready for what's going to happen."
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.
