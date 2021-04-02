SALEM — The ship may have just left port on housing projects being built around Salem Harbor Footprint.
The city's Harbor Port Authority is rallying behind the idea of to-be-developed land around the natural gas-firing plant being used to support ocean-based wind projects along the Eastern Seaboard. That goal has now landed broad support from Footprint, which expressed it at a meeting Thursday night.
"We've been working on it for at least eight years, in terms of making contacts with potential users, offshore wind developers, giving site tours," said Peter Furniss, CEO of Footprint Power, a New Jersey-based company that owns the property and was responsible for creating the power plant. "If the community wants and this committee wants and the planning commission wants this site to be used for offshore wind, the time for this use really is now."
The entirety of the Footprint site — the plant as well as the empty land around it — is restricted by a Designated Port Area (DPA) restriction established decades ago by the state. DPAs lock property to marine-industrial uses only where conditions are perfect for them. Several Massachusetts communities, including Beverly, have been successful in having DPAs removed in favor of commercial and residential development where marine-industrial uses faded over time.
Footprint's comments Thursday night mark a sudden and dramatic departure for the company after pitching the idea of mixed-use construction projects on the site as recently as last week. Presenting recently to the Harbor Plan Committee, they teased the idea of keeping the site's DPA in place on 21 acres to the north for smaller marine-industrial uses, and removing it from 17 acres to the south so that part of the property could support a major mixed-use project.
The Massachusetts Clean Energy Council has also stepped up its messaging, highlighting that the Footprint site could sport a "marshalling" yard where offshore wind turbines would be built using parts shipped into the harbor from elsewhere. Completed turbines would then be shipped back out of the harbor to their final destinations along the East Coast.
Those backing the wind marshalling approach have also highlighted that all 40 acres of open land would be needed for it, thus challenging Footprint's vision for the site after city officials have spent years talking about residential construction there.
The push for wind comes as a new marshalling facility in New Bedford hits capacity, project demand surges along the Atlantic Ocean, and President Joe Biden throws his muscle into the wind energy movement. Earlier this week, the Biden administration announced "a set of bold actions that will catalyze offshore wind energy, strengthen the domestic supply chain, and create good-paying union jobs," it said.
"I have very strong objections to any proposal that isn't focused on marine-industrial use," said Port Authority Chairperson Michael Rutstein. "The wind is blowing in a very different direction. We heard that very loud this week."
Footprint's endorsement came with a condition, however, and for one brief moment in the nearly two-hour meeting, they cautioned about how maintaining the DPA in full could backfire: if they build it, and the projects don't come.
"We really are very much committed to having this site used for offshore wind if that's the decision of everyone, and if there really is demand, and that demand turns up in the form of commitments," Furniss said. "But our concern is if that doesn't happen, we're looking at a very different outlook for the site."
Visit bit.ly/3sF4YEu to read live coverage of this meeting.
To respond to this story or suggest another, contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.
||||