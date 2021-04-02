DANVERS — For the first time in more than a year, Danvers elementary school students went to school on Wednesday.
Up until now, all students in grades K-5 learned remotely on Wednesdays under the Danvers school district's reopening plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Monday marked the first day of full-time, in-person learning at the town's five elementary schools. Students in grades 6-12 will be back in school full-time starting Monday, April 5.
On Thursday, Superintendent Lisa Dana said having students back in the classroom five full days a week is something the district has been working toward all school year — and it took a lot of planning from teachers, principals, and the administration. The Department of Public Works, she said, helped to make sure schools and classrooms were set up for Monday — some desks had to come out of storage, while the district had to order additional desks for several K-2 classrooms that previously used tables.
"We’re really proud of our elementary schools," she said.
As for lunch, Dana said schools are using cafeterias and, in some cases, their gymnasiums to ensure proper distancing. The Food Service Department prepares individual lunches for students.
Before Monday, students in grades K-3 had been going to school in-person two days a week and learning remotely the other three days. Kindergartners and first-graders have been doing some form of in-person learning since Nov. 30, while second- and third-graders went back to school under that hybrid model in February.
"Our students are resilient," she said.
Since the start of the school year, all students have had an option to learn in a fully remote format. Dana said out of roughly 1,700 elementary school students, about 100 are full-remote learners.
Now that schools are reopening full-time, Dana said there are students across all grades who are transitioning from fully remote to fully in-person. While she didn't have specific numbers, Dana said about 7-8% of Danvers students are fully remote now, compared to 15% of students at the start of the school year. She plans to present more details on the schools' reopening at the School Committee meeting on Monday, April 12.
Still, this wasn't the first full-day, five-day week — there's no school in Danvers on Good Friday.
"Next week will really be our first five-day in school," Dana said.
Peabody's public elementary schools also returned to full in-person learning on Monday. Many of the schools decorated their halls, and some had special visitors, including McGruff the Crime Dog.
"It feels great. I love seeing all their faces in person," said Tricia Hosman, a first-grade teacher at the Center School, in a press release. "We got so much more accomplished today."
The Higgins Middle School and Peabody High return to fully in-person learning on Wednesday, April 7. Students also had the option to continue fully remote learning.
Cheryl Richardson can be reached at 978-338-2530 or crichardson@salemnews.com.
