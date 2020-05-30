For St. John's new principal, the job is a homecoming

PEABODY — Valerie Shippen is taking over the 126-year-old, prekindergarten through eighth grade St. John the Baptist School.
She does so at a time of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced instruction online, and at a time of great loss at the school.
Shippen's selection as the new principal in May came less than two months after the death of Principal Maureen Kelleher of Beverly on March 19. The shutdown meant the school community could not come together to mourn the loss of Kelleher, who had served in that role for 17 years.
Shippen, who grew up in Peabody just down the street from the parochial school, has been a teacher there since 2009 and an assistant vice principal since 2018.
Shippen is not only a St. John's alumna, but her mother is the school's well-known retired kindergarten teacher, Carol Isles, who spent more than 40 years at the school on Chestnut Street.
A junior high language arts teacher, Shippen got to teach in the building with her mother for about seven years before she retired. She has taught in Catholic schools for her entire career.
She sat down for an interview on Zoom on May 22, the last day for eighth graders.
Are you doing anything for the eighth graders?
We have lawn signs going to all of their homes. I'm (also) meeting with Father (the Rev. John MacInnis) today about getting them in the church for pictures on the alter in their cap and gowns, which would have been on the day they graduated. We're still hoping that in August we're going to be able to re-gather.
How many students do you have at St. John's?
"We have 351 right now with 60 new students already lining up for the fall, which has been amazing. For us, the pandemic (has) been really interesting. At first it was a huge challenge to adapt to virtual learning, but now we're finding that it's really working for us.
Talk about how the school pivoted to remote and online instruction?
"Well, Maureen, God love her, was on top of it." Shippen said she has four children, three of whom are doctors in the medical field who were feeding the school information about the pandemic. "So we all went in, and the kids didn't have school on March 13 because it was supposed to be a faculty retreat day during Lent. So we called off the retreat, and the kids were already out, and all the teachers went into school and prepared two weeks' worth of lessons immediately to send out to the children or to go online. The day before we told the kids to take home their books, so we were anticipating ... but we weren't sure when it was going to hit. Everybody's adapting."
The school suffered a tragedy with the death of principal Kelleher. Can you tell me about that?
That was difficult, to say the least, because it was so soon after everything had started. Maureen, she grounded the school ... She was trying to make sure that people were going to get paid; that was her. She wanted to make sure that even if you were hourly, that people were going to be provided for; that was her worry. So when she passed, it rocked us to the core."
It's a wonderful school, and you have a very deep connection to it?
"I do. It's like coming home ... I started in the school in the first grade with Sister Eleanor and she still remembers me as having a lisp and calling her "Sisa." I don't know," she laughs, "I don't know if that's true or not."
Is Sister Eleanor still there?
"She's at another Catholic school but she is still around, which is amazing. And Sister Ruth (Creedon) works with us; she was one of my third grade teachers, and she's still in the school, and she's amazing.
For myself, I started there in first grade, my mom started in Title I, and then went into pre-K and kindergarten teaching where she remained for 42 years, so I grew up with her in the building. I was in early every morning and there late in the day."
What does your mother think now that you've taken over as principal?
"She's so proud. She cried when I called her to tell her. She said: 'Whoever thought it would come full circle?'"
