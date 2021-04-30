For Trask, experience makes the difference

Experience matters, said 15-year member of the Select Board Gardner Trask.
“I know quickly who to contact, how to get things done, what the processes are, and I can think outside the box because I know what the box looks like when it comes to regulations and rules,” Trask said. “I look back at the past 15 years, and I consider Danvers a well-run, stable community, and I take pride that I had a hand in that.”
That experience and knowledge of the town, Trask said, is one of the reasons he is running for a sixth term on the Select Board.
“It’s a job I like, and I think I do it well, so there is no reason to not do something I like and do well,” he said.
Trask will appear alongside Rick Bettencourt, Tim Donahue and Matthew Duggan on the May 4 ballot. There are two open seats.
Trask said one of the largest challenges the Select Board will have to face over the coming months is guiding the community into post-pandemic life.
“We have to do all we can to support businesses that are on the edge based on the governor’s mandates, and we have to think of how we can help them,” he said. “I’ve already led the Selectmen in the decision to forgo 2021 liquor licenses for those restaurants which were closed during the pandemic.”
Revitalizing the downtown, Trask said, will play a significant role in the town’s economic recovery.
“We have to think of innovative ways of getting people back downtown,” Trask said. “We are working on plans to put some open space down there to encourage people to stay down there for dining and socializing, and we’re working on the 40R overlay district to not only encourage people to visit Danvers and work in Danvers, but also live in Danvers.”
Trask said his experience both on the Board and in his professional career as a project manager has made him a good candidate to tackle these issues.
“As far as proving myself in emergencies, I’ve done that,” Trask said, adding that he feels he’s helped guide the town through several tragedies.
Six months into his first term, there was a chemical explosion in the Danversport neighborhood which injured 10 people and damaged dozens of homes. Trask said he worked with town management and administration to help those impacted by the explosion. Trask also pointed out that he was the chairman of the Board when Colleen Ritzer, a teacher at Danvers High School, was murdered at the school. He said he worked directly with the town and school administrations to find ways to help the community heal.
Trask said he is also proud of his role on the Board funding numerous capital projects — including the construction of Holten Richmond Middle School, Danvers High School, Ivan Smith G. Elementary School, and the dispatch center— without a debt exclusion.
Ultimately, Trask said he wants people to consider how well they believe the town is currently run.
“Experience at a town level is a good thing,” he reiterated. “This isn’t a national campaign. We don’t need to consider Political Action Committees or special interests or party interest. And we don’t need term limits. My term limit is, if I don’t do a good job, people will vote me out. Every decision I make affects me. I’m not distant from every decision. If taxes go up, they go up for me too. I look at this role not as a politician, but as a citizen volunteer. This is how I give back to my community.”
Gardner Trask
Age: 58
Family: Wife Trish Trask and three adult children
Occupation: Project Manager at Harvard Pilgrim Healthcare 10 years
Previous public service/volunteer experience: 15-year member of the Select Board