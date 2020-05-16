BEVERLY — The former artistic director of a now-defunct children's theater, accused of but not charged criminally with sexually inappropriate conduct, is suing over what he claims is nearly a quarter of a million dollars in unpaid salary and benefits he says he's owed.
Brian Burgess Clark, who lives in Beverly, was the executive artistic director of the Boston Children's Theatre from approximately 2012 until he left the nonprofit in 2019, days before the allegations surfaced publicly last November.
His departure was characterized at the time as a resignation. But in his lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Salem Superior Court, Clark and his attorney refer to "termination without cause" as grounds for one of their claims.
Clark's attorney, Suzanne Herold, did not return a call for comment Friday.
The suit names four former board members of the Beverly-based nonprofit, which filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy weeks after Clark's departure.
Three of the four — Jim Solomon of Brookline, Harry Miller of Weston and Daniel Antonelli of Westchester County, N.Y. — were presidents of the board of the nonprofit at various points during Clark's tenure. The fourth, John Budzyna of Newburyport, was a treasurer.
Bankruptcy court filings show that the organization reported $543,581 in liabilities and just $23,800 in assets — most of that costumes and theater equipment valued at $20,000 — at the time of filing.
The organization, which dates back nearly a century, appeared to have been running at a deficit for some period of time, based on its most recent filing with the IRS in 2016.
In February, the IRS automatically revoked the organization's nonprofit status for failure to file its annual 990 report for a three-year period, according to the IRS website.
The executive director of the organization, Tobias "Toby" Schine, also left in November. His departure has been previously reported to have been a mutual decision. He is currently listed as one of the organization's creditors, owed $78,400. Another major creditor is Cummings Properties in Beverly, where the organization was based. Cummings is owed nearly $141,000 in back rent.
Clark, however, is not listed as a creditor.
According to the lawsuit, Clark filed a complaint with the Attorney General claiming wage law violations. The AG declined to take action on the complaint.
According to the lawsuit, Clark negotiated a three-year contract in 2017 that would gradually raise his annual salary from $75,000 a year to $94,000 by August of this year.
The suit maintains that Clark was not paid at all last year. The suit says Clark was not paid his full salary in 2017, and just $20,000 in 2018. He is also seeking the value of health insurance coverage under COBRA that he says he was promised, bringing the total amount claimed to $227,252.
The suit, however, seeks to multiply those damages on the grounds of wage law violations, breach of contract and breach of good faith, and also asks a judge for punitive damages.
It's not clear from whom he will recover damages. Board members of nonprofits are typically shielded from liability except in cases of misconduct.
Clark has faced accusations of misconduct after at least a dozen individuals were reported to have disclosed complaints about inappropriate sexual behavior by Clark last fall, WGBH and The Boston Globe reported in November.
The complaints were handed over to the Essex district attorney's office. A spokeswoman for the office said Friday that there have been no new developments on that front.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
||||