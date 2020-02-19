Former Beverly councilor seeks city pension

BEVERLY — A former city councilor is asking to buy into the city's retirement system, saying he was unaware that he could have been making payments all along during his time on the board.
Don Martin, who served for 24 years on the City Council before losing his re-election bid last November, made the request in a letter to the Beverly Retirement Board on Jan. 28.
Martin asked the board to allow him to "buyback" his years of service as the Ward 5 city councilor from 1998 to 2020. He said in the letter that he only recently became aware that he could have been contributing to the city's retirement system during that time.
The retirement board is scheduled to take up Martin's request during its meeting Thursday night at City Hall.
In an interview, Martin said he had always assumed that he could not join the city's retirement system because he was already a member of the state's retirement system. He has worked for the Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development for 28 years.
"I thought that would be double dipping where I'm already a part of one retirement system," he said.
Martin, 58, said he does not know how much money he would have to pay into the system in order to start collecting a pension from the city, or how much that pension would be. He said he is only trying to determine his rights and would accept the retirement board's decision.
"It may be my fault for not knowing all my options," he said. "If that's the case, fine. I learned a lot the past few months regarding this. Any newcomer (to the City Council) should be aware of all their options."
Barbara Wells, the Beverly Retirement Board administrator, said city councilors have 90 days from the time they are sworn in to apply for membership in the Beverly Retirement System. Based on councilors' current annual salary of $11,733, they would pay $87.75 per month, or $1,053 per year, out of their paycheck toward retirement, she said.
City councilors used to be eligible to collect a pension if they were 55 years old and had 10 years of service. That was changed in 2012 to age 60 and 15 years of service, Wells said.
Wells said all nine current members of the City Council are paying into the retirement system, but she said there are no former councilors currently collecting a pension from the city.
If the retirement board approves Martin's buyback request, he would pay the retirement system the amount that he would have paid if he had been a member for those 22 years, plus 8% interest for each year, Wells said. Then he would be eligible to collect a city pension when he turns 60. Wells said she did not know how much that pension would be.
Wells called the situation with Martin "very unusual" and said it would be up to the five retirement board members to decide if he can buy back his service time.
Martin also served one term as city councilor from 1990 to 1992, but is only seeking to buy back his 22 years of consecutive service from 1998 to 2020. He said he was not planning to attend Thursday's meeting.
"I'm not looking for any special treatment," he said. "I'm just trying to figure out my rights. If they deny me, that's fine too."
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@salemnews.com.
