Former bookkeeper pleads not guilty to larceny, embezzlement charges      

NEWBURYPORT – A former local bookkeeper charged with stealing thousands of dollars from her small-business clients pleaded not guilty to larceny and embezzlement charges Tuesday in Newburyport District Court.
Patricia Lindau, 60, of Newburgh, Maine, ran Northeast Abacus Inc. on Boardman Street in Newburyport for many years before she abruptly shuttered her bookkeeping business, left clients - including a Danvers company - with unpaid taxes, and moved to Maine, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.
After her arraignment Tuesday, Judge Jane Prince released Lindau on personal recognizance and ordered her to have no contact with her alleged victims. Lindau will have a pretrial hearing Aug. 27 via videoconference.
Lindau’s attorney, Carmine Lepore, filed a motion to dismiss the charges against her, stating prosecutors failed to establish probable cause that Lindau committed crimes in Newburyport. With no connection to the Newburyport area, she should not have been charged or arraigned locally, Lepore said.
Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy asked Prince to hold Lindau on $10,000 cash bail, claiming that because Lindau broke off all contact with her clients, including disabling her website and not returning phone calls or emails, her appearance at a trial could not be guaranteed.
But Lepore said her client had come to court from Maine on her own to answer the charges against her.
“This is a personal recognizance case,” Lepore said.
Among those in the audience were several of Lindau’s alleged victims. One shook her head repeatedly after Prince agreed to release Lindau on personal recognizance.
After the hearing was over, Kennedy spoke to the business clients outside the courtroom, telling them she understood any frustration they might be feeling. When approached by a Daily News reporter, they declined to comment.
The DA’s Office launched an investigation after receiving complaints from two former clients of Northeast Abacus. The complaints allege that Lindau stole an estimated $60,300 from two small businesses in Danvers and Haverhill when she failed to pay their state taxes.
Lindau and her website disappeared in May, leaving her clients owing back taxes to the state and the Internal Revenue Service, according to several business owners interviewed by The Daily News.
Lindau and her husband, Kjell Morgan Lindau, listed $1.3 million worth of debt to their 20 biggest creditors when they filed for bankruptcy in Maine on June 20. Just how much their clients owe is unknown but Lindau is estimated to owe between $1 million and $10 million to all of her roughly 60 creditors, according to court documents.
Lindau and her husband listed 27-29 Boardman St. as their company’s principal address in court documents that also indicate 29 Boardman St. was sold to Leary Chase Construction LLC for $500,000 in 2014.
Lindau’s attorney said in Bankruptcy Court documents that the couple intend to liquidate their assets, including a home in Newburgh, to pay off the creditors within the next three to five years.
Larceny carries a maximum penalty of five years in state prison and embezzlement carries a maximum penalty of three years in state prison and a fine of up to $100,000, according to the DA’s Office.
Daily News editor Richard Lodge and staff writer Jim Sullivan contributed to this report.
||||