GLOUCESTER — A lawsuit against the city of Gloucester over the firing of a part-time health department employee last July could again focus attention on federal investigations into the city's olice department, the outcomes of which have thus far remained under wraps.
In June, during a Gloucester City Council meeting, Emily Richey-Stavrand made a statement accusing a Gloucester police officer of being a "sex trafficker."
The comment ultimately led to her termination from the department the following month.
In August, Richey-Stavrand filed suit in Salem Superior Court over that firing. In that lawsuit, she accused the city of attempting to "silence" her for publicly speaking up about what she referred to in the complaint as the "sex for beds" scandal.
Richey-Stavrand, who was working as a part-time assistant in the Health Department, had previously had jobs and internships involving assisting victims of sex trafficking, and said in her complaint it was that background that led people to bring up the matter with her after she moved to the city.
Richey-Stavrand alleges in her lawsuit that she was told that some young women seeking help through the city's Angel program, which steers those addicted to opioids to treatment instead of jail, were required to engage in sexual acts with police officers in order to receive help — an allegation that has not been confirmed.
She raised the issue at the Gloucester City Council's June 16 meeting, where she began with several questions about the police department's budget, an increase in "longevity" payments, an increase in the administrative salary budget, and then specifically about the salary of the officer.
After being told she could file a public records request for that information, she responded, "OK, cool, I just wanted to know how much of my tax dollars are being used to pay a sex trafficker."
During a hearing Tuesday in federal court, where the lawsuit was moved at the request of the city's lawyers last month, a judge dismissed some of the counts against the city, including an allegation that the city violated the state whistleblower law and two counts alleging rights violations under the Massachusetts Declaration of Rights.
Judge Douglas Woodlock said during the hearing that the remaining allegations, which are based on federal civil rights laws, can go forward at this point.
In going forward, the city and Richey-Stavrand's attorneys will exchange evidence — including documents related to investigations by the U.S. Attorney and the FBI, both sides acknowledged during the hearing.
Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken cited violation of two city policies in her letter terminating Richey-Stavrand: behavior unbecoming of a city employee and using one's position to embarrass a city official through malicious, false or derogatory statements.
That, said the judge, raises the question as to whether the statement was true or false.
Woodlock said that while there's been no determination as to whether or not the accusation was true, "it may be that this case becomes a vehicle for that."
Thomas Donahue, an attorney for the city, said he anticipates "voluminous" evidence, including reports on investigations cited in the complaint.
Woodlock suggested the lawyers get to work, setting a date of May 24 for the completion of what is called "discovery," which includes exchanging evidence and taking depositions.
"I want it all done," said the judge, who went on to schedule a date for any further motions to dismiss the complaint for July 8.
The city did not respond to two requests for comment on Tuesday.
