GLOUCESTER — A former Gloucester man has pleaded not guilty to child rape charges, allegations stemming from an incident that occurred five to eight years ago.
Alan Woodward, 44, who was living in Lynn at the time of his arrest, was indicted last fall on charges that include aggravated child rape, forcible child rape, two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child, open and gross lewdness and dissemination of a obscene material. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in January.
On Wednesday, he was in Salem Superior Court for a hearing to determine whether his danger poses a release to the public. Prosecutors were seeking to keep Woodward in custody, calling him a danger to the victim and the public.
But after hearing from both a prosecutor and Woodward's attorney, Judge Salim Tabit opted to set bail and conditions for Woodward, including house arrest and a GPS monitoring device.
Prosecutor Erin Bellavia said the incident occurred at some point between 2012 and 2015, when the girl was either 8 or 9 years old, while Woodward was babysitting her at the Gloucester apartment where he lived at the time.
Bellavia said Woodward took the girl to a store and bought her some items, then engaged her in a game of "Truth or Dare" once they were at his apartment. During that "game," he allegedly sexually assaulted her, showed her pornographic videos and then walked out of a bathroom naked.
The prosecutor also cited Woodward's record, which includes a manslaughter conviction in 2005 — the result of a drug overdose death, his lawyer said — and the 10-year mandatory minimum sentence he's facing if convicted, as grounds for her request.
Woodward's lawyer, Mark Schmidt, questioned the account, even as he acknowledged that the judge is required to take the allegations at face value at this stage in the case.
"No one is able to pin it down with specificity," said Schmidt.
Schmidt said his client, who for years worked as a chef at Gloucester's Pilot House restaurant, has struggled for years with substance abuse and had been in a methadone program, which he has been able to continue in jail. If released, Schmidt said, Woodward would go back to the daily methadone program he was attending prior to his arrest in November.
Tabit set bail at $10,000, an amount Schmidt suggested would be unlikely to be posted anytime soon. If released on bail, Woodward would be under house arrest, except for a three-hour window to go to his methadone program, as well as to attend court hearings and meet with his lawyer.
A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for March 24.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis
