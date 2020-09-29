BOSTON — The North Shore businessman whose effort to create a European-style "grand prix" race on the streets of Boston in 2016 crashed and burned, leaving a debris trail of lawsuits, is now facing potential prison time.
Federal prosecutors have charged John F. Casey of Ipswich, the former CFO of Boston Grand Prix, with multiple counts of wire fraud, money laundering and filing false tax returns, and a charge of aggravated identity theft in indictments unsealed Tuesday morning.
Casey pleaded not guilty to a total of 15 counts at his initial court appearance late Tuesday afternoon. Many of the charges carry potential 20-year prison terms and fines of up to $250,000.
Among the allegations: Casey failed to report approximately $1.2 million in income he took from Boston Grand Prix in three tax years — one year claiming a negative income of -$9,000, according to the indictments unsealed Tuesday.
Much of the case involves more than a dozen alleged schemes to defraud lenders and finance and leasing companies in connection with a Peabody ice rink he once owned, called Overtime Ice Rink, on Route 1. Those schemes allegedly netted Casey more than $816,000.
The Salem News reported on one of those alleged schemes in 2018, when NFS Leasing of Beverly filed suit against Casey, his wife, and a North Andover ice rink operator over what lawyers for the leasing company called a "phantom Zamboni." It is one of more than half a dozen civil lawsuits filed in Essex County.
Last week, a federal grand jury indicted Casey on charges that include allegations related to that transaction, as well as transactions with 18 other leasing firms and financial institutions, according to court papers.
The indictments refer to the North Andover man as "Individual 1," and that person's Stoneham business as "Business 1."
Casey, 56, was arrested Tuesday morning and taken to U.S. District Court in Boston for an initial appearance.
Prosecutors had urged federal Judge Donald Cabell to require Casey post a secured $25,000 bond, saying they have concerns that Casey has access to funds and that he is the person actually running a new entity in the name of an elderly relative and his son. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristina Barclay said her office is concerned that Casey may be continuing to commit fraud.
Jessica Thrall, a federal public defender assigned to represent Casey on Tuesday, convinced Cabell to impose the $10,000 unsecured bond recommended by pre-trial services.
Prosecutors: unreported income, unpaid loans
Casey's failed quest to convince the city of Boston to let him hold the Boston Grand Prix on Labor Day weekend of 2016 began nearly two years earlier, when he became CFO and to a large extent the public face of the event. But prosecutors say he failed to report much of his income during that time.
Meanwhile, for several years, from 2013 to 2016, Casey also owned Overtime Ice Rink, which he had purchased from "Individual 1." Court papers say that person lives in North Andover and runs his business out of Stoneham.
Casey continued to work with that person, however, in the scheme to obtain financing for various pieces of equipment, including ice edgers and Zambonis.
In one alleged scheme, he convinced a lender to finance a $35,000 ice edger that, as it turns out, was only worth $3,500.
In another alleged scheme, Casey, who sold the rink in June 2016, applied for a small business loan of $45,000, claiming he still owned the rink, at one point presenting the lender with a forged deed of sale. The lender was never repaid. That loan was one of several small business loans he allegedly obtained after selling the rink.
Besides the allegedly forged deed of sale, Casey allegedly also submitted an array of fake invoices, bank records, tax returns and financial statements.
"Relying on Casey’s false statements, the financing companies provided funding to Casey in amounts and on terms they otherwise would not have made," the U.S. Attorney's office said. "Most of the funds provided by the victim companies were never repaid."
It was not the first time Casey has faced criminal charges; in 2017, he was placed on a form of pre-trial probation for a year after kicking a Boston Herald photographer inside the Ruane Judicial Center in Salem. The incident took place after a hearing in a lawsuit brought by one of the canceled race's corporate sponsors, the parent company of ExxonMobil and Alltown convenience stores.
Barclay said during Tuesday's hearing that when investigators arrived to arrest Casey, they were aware that he had guns registered to him, but those guns were not located. He will be required to surrender his guns or have them placed in a locked container that he cannot access as a condition of his release.
He was also ordered to have no contact with any witnesses or potential co-defendants in the case, along with other standard requirements of pre-trial release.
Thrall told Cabell that Casey may hire private counsel this week. At least one prominent private criminal defense attorney was listening to the proceedings on Zoom Tuesday.
