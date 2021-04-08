SALEM — A Salem District Court judge denied a last-minute request to delay the arraignment of a former Lynn police officer charged with beating a man in custody last June.
Matthew Coppinger, 35, resigned from the department following the June 16 incident at the Lynn police station. In February, a clerk magistrate found probable cause to charge him with assault and battery.
On Thursday, Coppinger's attorney asked to postpone the arraignment for two weeks, saying he believes Coppinger may qualify for a diversion program that allows veterans to enter treatment in lieu of facing criminal prosecution, under the 2018 Brave Act.
Lawyer Kenneth Anderson called Coppinger a "classic candidate" for the program, citing his experience as a police officer, Army reservist who has served tours in Afghanistan and Kosovo, and before that, as a paramedic, and who, he says, now suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder as a result.
Former public safety chairman Daniel Bennett opposed the request, saying that the circumstances of the incident made it an inappropriate case for consideration under the Brave Act.
The law was intended to spare returning veterans or first responders from criminal records based on actions that were a result of PTSD or other conditions caused by their service.
Bennett argued that the incident involved a victim in the care and custody of the Lynn Police Department, inside a lockup.
"This is not an assault and battery on the street, or a fight in a bar," said Bennett.
He said Coppinger struck the victim — a man named Victor White in custody on a disorderly conduct charge after White would not take off a mask — multiple times, hitting his face and neck, kneeing him and punching him.
"It's on video," Bennett told Judge Carol-Ann Fraser, offering surveillance video from the holding cell.
Anderson provided the judge with a second video that has been highlighted to show the prisoner's hands, as well as a version where the incident is slowed down. He said his client believed the prisoner was reaching for the officer's gun or a utility knife he carries in a pocket in case he has to cut someone out of a seatbelt.
After looking at the videos, Fraser denied Anderson's request for a delay in the arraignment.
A plea of not guilty to one count of assault and battery was entered on Coppinger's behalf.
She also granted Bennett's request for an order barring Coppinger from contacting or going near White while the case is pending. Coppinger, who appeared in response to a summons, remains free on personal recognizance.
A pretrial hearing is scheduled for June 1.
Bennett was brought in as a special prosecutor in the case by the Essex District Attorney's office to avoid any potential conflict in the case. The case was also moved to the Salem court.
Coppinger is the nephew of current Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.