MARBLEHEAD — It was a "sunshine fund" intended to help poor, inner-city students attending school in Marblehead with getting through their long days, funded with donations from local banks and dues paid by parents.
But for five years, while Francois Fils-Aime was running the METCO program in Marblehead, it became a second source of income for him, paying for restaurant tabs at places like Legal Sea Foods and contributions to some of his favorite charities, churches and political campaigns, he acknowledged on Monday.
Fils-Aime, 48, of Randolph, admitted to sufficient facts for a guilty finding Monday in Salem Superior Court, where a judge granted a continuation without a finding — a rare disposition in a superior court case.
Fils-Aime will spend a year on unsupervised probation, must perform 100 hours of community service, and pay $10,000 in restitution to the Marblehead Public Schools, which learned of the account after Fils-Aime left the job in 2017 and the school began receiving calls from past donors asking where to send their contribution, according to prosecutors.
If Fils-Aime complies with the conditions and stays out of further trouble the charges — two larceny counts — will be dismissed in a year, sparing Fils-Aime a record of conviction.
Judge James Lang agreed to go along with the agreement reached between a prosecutor and Fils-Aime's defense lawyer after reading some of the numerous letters of support for Fils-Aime that, the judge said, showed that he is held "in high regard" by many.
"I accept that this was an aberration on the part of Mr. Fils-Aime," Lang said, noting it was the first time he had ever imposed a continuation without a finding.
The METCO (Metropolitan Council on Educational Opportunity) program began in the 1960s as a way to provide opportunities for inner-city children, by allowing them to attend better-funded suburban school districts instead of what were still largely segregated schools in Boston and other major cities.
Students who participate face long days, often starting with catching a school bus before dawn.
Prosecutor Christina Ronan told Lang how the informal fund was started by a parent and had been used over the years to pay for things like snacks or other incidentals to help students get through a long day far from home.
The fund had, thanks to donations from local businesses and banks, grown to average between $10,000 and $17,000 a year.
Fils-Aime, said the prosecutor, eventually became the sole signatory for what had been set up as a personal checking account.
Over the course of a five-year period from 2012 to 2017, Fils-Aime used approximately $4,300 to make donations in his own name to various groups, including the YMCA, churches, and political campaigns, said the prosecutor.
Another approximately $6,500 went toward restaurants, including steakhouses and Legal Sea Foods, the prosecutor said.
A second count of larceny involved Fils-Aime tapping the fund to pay for items related to his job, then putting in requests for reimbursement for those items from the school.
Fils-Aime left the district in 2017. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is currently executive director of the Cornerstone Collaborative, which according to its website is "an innovative socio-economic community ecosystem eliminating poverty and violence through networked community development."
Ronan said the Essex District Attorney's office, which investigated the case along with the state Inspector General, had considered keeping the case at the district court level but chose to present it to a grand jury in light of the fact that Fils-Aime took funds that were intended to help disadvantaged students.
However, Fils-Aime's cooperation and willingness to accept responsibility early on, and his "commitment to public service," led her office to agree to the continuation without a finding.
Richard Gedeon, Fils-Aime's lawyer, said being charged "has been very emotional for him, very trying."
"There were some mistakes made," Gedeon told Lang.
He went on to call his client "a trustworthy person, and a person you can count on."
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
||||