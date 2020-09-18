SALEM — A former nanny for a Manchester-by-the-Sea family pleaded guilty to charges that she stole more than $157,000 from them by secretly taking and cashing checks from the home over a five-year period.
Rebecca "Becki" Carson, 37, of Gloucester, was sentenced to serve one year of a 2 1/2 year jail term, with the balance suspended for three years. She pleaded guilty to two counts of felony larceny and to a charge of attempting to commit felony larceny by providing a forged check.
Judge David Deakin had offered the sentence during a sentencing conference last month, after hearing from the victims, as well as from Carson's attorney, Edward McNaught.
He gave Carson time to consider her decision following that hearing, one of two conducted in the case.
During those hearings, victims Mark and Cindy Ross described their devastation at learning that their longtime nanny, who later helped the couple with tasks like taking in mail while they were away, and befriended their children, had been stealing from them.
Cindy Ross told Deakin during the second hearing that she felt "stabbed in the gut" every time she thinks about what happened.
"She was using them as pawns to steal more checks," Ross told the judge last month. "For that, there is no forgiveness." It was "excruciating" to tell her children they had to sever contact with Carson.
Prosecutor Susan Dolhun described how the family relied on the fact that she was a teacher when they hired her.
Even after their children were older, Carson remained close with the Rosses and their children, entrusted with things like taking in packages and mail when the family was away.
But it was during her time in the home that Carson would take checks from the back of the couple's checkbook, along with carbons that would have revealed that a check was missing. Dolhun said Carson then forged Cindy Ross' signature, sometimes waiting an extended period before cashing them.
In March 2019, Cindy Ross found out about two checks signed with her name that she had not written.
The couple and their bank began to investigate and ultimately found $157,550 worth of checks dating back to 2014.
Carson had no authorization to write checks to herself and no reason to go into the checkbook, Dolhun said.
Their bank had called the couple in March of last year when Carson tried to pass the two checks, written for more than $2,000, Dolhun told the judge.
Carson claimed to police that she had in the past been given permission to write checks to herself or to pay handymen or other workers at the home. That, the Rosses said in court, was a lie.
Dolhun had asked for prison time for Carson, pointing to the likelihood she will never be able to repay what she stole.
Carson, meanwhile, had hoped for probation.
While awaiting trial, Carson became a first-time mother at 37, she told the judge. Her son is now four months old.
The charges also led to her resigning from Landmark School, where she was a special education teacher.
She told the judge Thursday that in addition to her undergraduate degree from Gordon College, she has a master's degree from Simmons University.
Besides teaching and working as a nanny, Carson told the judge, she was selling Mary Kay.
Social media posts cited by the prosecutor show that she had sold enough of the products to receive free use of a pink SUV.
More recently, Carson told the judge she has been working remotely as a "virtual assistant."
Defense lawyer Edward McNaught asked that Carson be allowed to serve her sentence at the Women in Transition program in Salisbury. Deakin said he would note the request on court papers, but said the final decision will be up to the sheriff's department.
"The court is striving to find a sentence that both punishes you for your conduct and also rehabilitates you in understanding there are penalties for this kind of conduct," said Deakin. "It is the court's hope this sentence is sufficient to serve as a deterrent to you engaging in this type of conduct again, and if it is, then it will have been a successful sentence."
During Thursday's hearing, Deakin said that he would impose the jail term on the attempted larceny and just one of the larceny counts, potentially exposing Carson to a state prison term on the other count if she is found to violate her probation in the future.
The judge also ordered her to pay restitution after her release from custody, at an amount to be determined at a hearing after her release from custody.
Carson is also facing a civil suit brought by the Rosses, who have already sought an attachment on her home.
