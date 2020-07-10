NEWBURYPORT — The Essex district attorney charged a former Newburyport accountant with larceny and embezzlement after she shuttered her bookkeeping business, left clients with unpaid taxes, and moved to Maine.
Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said Thursday his office issued a criminal complaint against Patricia Lindau, 60, of Newburgh, Maine.
Lindau, who ran Northeast Abacus Inc. on Boardman Street for many years, was charged with two counts of larceny and two counts of embezzlement by a tax preparer. She is expected to be arraigned July 21 in Newburyport District Court.
The Essex DA’s Office launched an investigation after receiving complaints from two former clients of Lindau’s payroll services firm Northeast Abacus, Inc. The complaint alleges that Lindau stole an estimated $60,300 from two small businesses, located in Danvers and Haverhill, when she failed to pay their state taxes.
Lindau and her website disappeared in May, leaving her clients owing back taxes to the state and the Internal Revenue Service, according to several business owners.
Lindau and her husband Kjell Morgan Lindau listed $1.3 million worth of debt to their 20 biggest creditors when they filed for bankruptcy in Maine on June 20. Just how much their clients owe is unknown but Lindau is estimated to owe between $1 million and $10 million to all of her roughly 60 creditors according to court documents.
Lindau and her husband listed 27-29 Boardman St. as their company's principal address in court documents, which also indicate that 29 Boardman St. was sold to Leary Chase Construction LLC for $500,000 in 2014.
Lindau’s attorney said in bankruptcy court documents the couple intend to liquidate their assets including a home in Newburgh, Maine, in an effort to pay off the creditors within the next three to five years.
Blodgett's office said larceny carries a maximum penalty of five years in state prison and embezzlement carries a maximum penalty of three years in state prison and a fine of up to $100,000.
According to a press release from the DA's Office, "The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan contributed to this report.
