SALEM — A retired Lynn police lieutenant and former football coach pleaded not guilty to a domestic assault and battery charge following his arrest in Salem early Friday.
Peter Holey, 57, of Salem, was released on his own recognizance but must wear an alcohol monitoring device. He was also ordered by a Salem District Court judge to notify the Lynn Public Schools, where, his lawyer said, he still works part time, of his arrest.
Assistant District Attorney April Pagliarulo said Salem police received a call shortly after midnight from the former husband of a woman Holey had been dating. He told officers that his ex-wife had just called him from inside a locked bedroom in her apartment, saying she needed help.
Pagliarulo said the ex-husband could hear Holey banging on the door and yelling sexually-explicit demands.
When officers arrived, they saw a cut under the woman's eye and blood on her head.
The woman told officers that after a day of drinking, Holey brought another person to the home, and told her he wanted to engage in sexual activity with both her and the other person. When she refused, an argument ensued.
The woman said she and the other person got Holey out of the home but later let him back inside, according to the prosecutor. The woman said Holey pushed her and the other person down. She was able to get to a child's bedroom, lock the door and call her former husband.
Pagliarulo asked Judge Carol-Ann Fraser to set $10,000 bail and order that Holey wear a GPS bracelet.
Holey's lawyer, Michael Splaine, stressed his client's lack of any prior record and brought up his long career as a Lynn police officer. Holey retired at the rank of lieutenant in 2019, according to public records.
Splaine told the judge that Holey had been in recovery from alcoholism for a number of years when he met the woman, who was also sober at the time. At some point, both relapsed and began drinking again.
Splaine also said that his client had been "joking around" and that he had also been punched in the face.
He urged the judge to release Holey without requiring bail, saying that the divorced father of three pays $1,100 a month in child support. A probation officer also found Holey indigent.
"He has no money," Splaine said.
Splaine also said that Holey still works part-time at Lynn Vocational and Technical High School.
In addition to court-ordered alcohol monitoring and random tests and the notification to the Lynn school department, Fraser ordered Holey to stay away from and not contact the woman and any other witnesses in the case. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for April 23.
