PEABODY — A former Peabody contractor was arrested Wednesday on charges that he was paying workers under the table to avoid approximately $1 million in taxes as well as increased workers compensation premiums, federal prosecutors said.
Argyrios "Eric" Mavros, 56, is facing 10 counts of failing to collect or pay payroll taxes and one count of mail fraud in an indictment unsealed on Wednesday following his arrest.
He was released on conditions, including a $25,000 unsecured bond and that he not leave the country, following his initial appearance Wednesday in U.S. District Court. A remote status hearing is scheduled for Nov. 9.
Prosecutors say that over a period of approximately five years, between 2011 and 2016, Mavros used a check cashing business in Peabody to cash more than $3.3 million in customer payments.
As a contracting business, most of his payments were in the form of checks, prosecutors noted.
He then used some of that cash to pay workers, prosecutors allege. Those workers and their wages were not reported to the IRS in his quarterly tax filings, an effort, the government alleges, to avoid paying income taxes and Social Security and Medicare taxes on behalf of those employees.
Prosecutors say the workers were paid more than $2.5 million in cash.
The workers were also never reported to his workers compensation carrier, according to the indictment.
Each of the tax counts carries up to five years in prison; mail fraud has a potential penalty of up to 20 years in prison.
