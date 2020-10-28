PEABODY — The state's newest chief justice has an enviable academic background: Georgetown, Harvard Law ... and Peabody Veterans Memorial High School.

Though Budd, a member of the class of 1984, transferred to a new school for her senior year after her family moved to Atlanta, Kimberly Budd left a lasting impression on her classmates, and the school left a lasting impression on her.

Budd, 54, of Newton was nominated by Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday to take over as chief justice of the Supreme Judicial Court. She would become the 38th chief justice of the court, and just the second Black chief justice, of what is widely considered to be the longest-operating appellate court in the Western Hemisphere.

Baker said Budd's resume speaks for itself, "but it's her selflessness, character and integrity that stuck out from the first time I met her."

Both Baker and Budd spoke of the "bittersweet" nature of the appointment, coming in the wake of the untimely death of Chief Justice Ralph Gants.

Budd called Gants a "mentor and a friend," whom she hopes to emulate. "While I'm incredibly honored to fill the vacancy that has been created, this opportunity is unquestionably bittersweet," Budd said at a press conference announcing her nomination Wednesday morning.

"Serving on the court as an associate justice is a huge and awesome responsibility and it's one Justice Budd has met with poise and humility," said Baker. "We have every confidence that those same skills will aid her as she transitions into the role of chief justice, and that under her leadership that the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court will continue its tradition of excellence in promoting the rule of law and fostering public trust."

"One of the things that makes a leader special is their ability to bring those around them together because they are in fact hearing what they're saying," Baker said. "Great listeners, and Kim Budd is a great listener, give people a sense that their views, their ideas, that they matter."

Budd said she found out about the nomination on Tuesday and hasn't had a chance to think about what she might do in the role, but said she knows what is necessary and required at the moment, when people are coping with a pandemic that has also tested the limits of the criminal justice system.

Legal groups praised the governor's pick.

“Justice Kimberly Budd has been a trailblazer throughout her professional career, particularly for African American women and attorneys of color, and her elevation to chief justice is an inspired choice by Governor Baker,” said Massachusetts Bar Association President Denise Murphy. “As a sitting associate justice for the past four years, Justice Budd fully understands the considerable influence that the SJC wields over Massachusetts law, policy and the administration of justice."

Anthony Benedetti, the chief counsel for the state's public defender agency, the Committee for Public Counsel Services, also praised the choice. He said he is hopeful it signals the governor's intent to seek justices with diverse backgrounds.

"This is a historic moment, and Justice Budd is an excellent, inspired choice for chief justice," said Benedetti. "I am confident she will blaze her own trail while maintaining the positive momentum Chief Justice Gants left behind. I applaud Governor Baker for this decision, and I hope this is an indication that his administration will continue to select high court justices with diverse backgrounds and experiences."

Asked about becoming the court's first Black woman to serve as chief justice, Budd said, "The idea that I would be the first Black female chief justice of the Supreme Judicial Court is a little overwhelming and it's very meaningful to me, but the idea of just being the chief of the Supreme Judicial Court is more overwhelming to me, so I'm going to have to work to pull it all together."

Budd spoke briefly on her educational and professional background, which includes a stint as a lawyer for Harvard Business School. There, she picked up management skills she hadn't learned in law school.

Prior to being moved up to the Supreme Judicial Court in 2016, Budd was a regional administrative judge for the Middlesex Superior Court, one of the state's largest.

Budd is one of two "Tanners" on the court — fellow Justice David Lowy graduated in 1978.

Budd spoke at Peabody High last year, telling students there that the school prepared her well, The Salem News reported.

"I had no idea the quality of the education that I had gotten, because when I got to the school in Atlanta, everything was really easy," she said then, the newspaper reported. ... "I just really appreciated the base that I have received at Peabody High School. So, just keep that in mind. You guys are getting a really great education."

She was second in her class and a member of the computer and science clubs, but she was not just an academic grind, yearbook entries reveal. She ran winter track, took part in student government, and was even a member of the Junior Prom queen's court.

"Kim Budd leaves with class and good memories," reads a line in the 1984 Meta, the school's yearbook. Under her photo, she wrote, "Although we may part, the memories will last a lifetime."

