BEVERLY — Months after his departure as executive director of the troubled Boston Children's Theatre was characterized as a mutual decision, Tobias "Toby" Schine has filed suit against the now-defunct nonprofit for what he says are unpaid wages owed to him.
Schine is represented by the same Charlestown attorney who also filed suit earlier this year on behalf of Brian Burgess Clark, the program's former artistic director, who left just days before allegations of inappropriate behavior with students surfaced publicly.
Schine's suit, filed Thursday in Salem Superior Court, seeks at least $65,000 in what he says are unpaid wages covering the final three years of his employment, but also asks that a judge award him treble damages on the grounds that the nonprofit violated the state's wage and hours law.
Schine said the board required him to defer part of his approximately $62,300 salary to help meet the rest of the nonprofit's payroll in 2017, 2018 and in 2019.
The suit names the theater, former presidents James Solomon and Daniel Antonelli and former treasurer John Budzyna.
None of the three men had been served with the suit as of Friday. Solomon has previously declined to discuss the departure.
Schine had also filed a complaint with the Attorney General's office prior to filing the civil suit this week.
Schine is also listed as a creditor in the theater company's bankruptcy filing.
Schine has not been accused of wrongdoing. The allegations against Clark have been under investigation by the Beverly police and Essex District Attorney's office.
A spokeswoman for the office said Friday that there are no new developments concerning the matter at this point.
Clark, Schine, and a third man, Daniel Blake, who is Clark's partner and a former instructor for the program, co-own a home on Colon Street in Beverly.
Suzanne Herold, a lawyer for both Clark and Schine, did not respond to an email seeking comment Friday.
