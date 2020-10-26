Former Topsfield man arrested in connection with Boston ballot box fire    

BOSTON — A 39-year-old Boston resident is expected to be arraigned in municipal court on a charge of willful and malicious burning in connection with a Sunday morning ballot box fire, police said.
The fire, set in a ballot drop box outside the main branch of the Boston Public Library, prompted Secretary of State William Galvin, the state's elections overseer, to direct local officials to step up their security and monitoring of the drop boxes set up to receive early-voting ballots. Galvin also asked the FBI to investigate the incident.
Boston Police announced Monday that members of the fire investigation unit had identified Worldy Armand as a suspect. Shortly before 11 p.m. on Sunday, officers assigned to a drug control unit saw a man, Armand, who matched the fire suspect's description while they were patrolling the Copley Square area, according to the police department.
Police said they determined he had an active warrant out of Ipswich District Court for receiving stolen property and took him into custody.
Armand, described on Monday by Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins as having mental health issues, was a resident of Nike Village, a housing complex for disabled adults in Topsfield, in 2018, when he was charged. According to a police report, Armand was found with another resident's portable DVD player, a jacket, and several pairs of jeans and pants, which had been reported stolen. Probation officers obtained a warrant earlier this year for a probation violation, court papers show. The nature of the violation was not known.
Of the 122 ballots that were removed from the box after the fire, 87 were still legible enough to be processed, according to Galvin's office. The Boston Elections Department plans to mail new ballots to the other 35 voters.
Staff reporters Dave Rogers and Julie Manganis contributed to this report.