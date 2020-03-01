SALEM — Had the carpenters who put up a four-story North Pine Street apartment building in 1846 not been ahead of their time, the outcome of a 2-two alarm fire Sunday morning might have been tragically different.
Salem Fire Dispatch received a 911 call at 5:41 a.m. Sunday from an occupant of Unit 3 in the 8-condo building at 9 North Pine St., who reported a fire in her heating unit.
Engine 4, 2 and Ladder 1, along with Deputy Chief Keith Pelletier found light smoke was showing from Unit 3 when they arrived.
Once they entered the unit, firefighters found a fire beneath the furnace with flames along the wall of the unit.
Crews from Ladder 1 and Engine 2 checked inside the walls on the second floor, above the fire, and found that it had extended upward.
Deputy Pelletier, at that point, notified the station that he had a working fire and directed Engines 4 and 5 to the scene, and a labor-intensive effort began by opening the walls to extinguish the fire.
A second hose line was extended to battle the fire on the second floor, and crews were sent to the unit above Unit 3 to see if the fire had continued to extend upward.
At 6:13 a.m., a second alarm was ordered, bringing Salem Tower Ladder 2 to the scene along with a Beverly engine.
At this point, firefighters encountered heavy smoke on the top level of the building, and Ladder 1 extended to the roof of the building in preparation for opening the roof if necessary.
As firefighters continued to open walls between the third and fourth floor to ensure the fire had not spread, they discovered what may have been a lifesaver for the building and its occupants.
A mortar and brick firewall had been constructed — probably when the building was first put up — between units 3 and 5, extending from the basement to the attic. That wall prevented the fire from spreading horizontally into the structure.
By 10:15 a.m, most equipment had returned its station, but Engine 4 was still on scene as a precaution as the investigation of the cause began.
During the fire, mutual aid from Danvers, Peabody and Lynn were called in to provide Salem with fire coverage.
According to Firefighter Richard Thomas, at least two units — one of which was unoccupied — of the eight in the building were damaged by the smoke and fire. All other units, he said will be inhabitable as soon as all the utilities are turned back on.
No injured were reported.
Thomas estimated damages at roughly $70,000 to $100,000.
