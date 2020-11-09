Frates to step down as city councilor due to move

BEVERLY — City Councilor John Frates announced Monday that he will step down at the end of the year because he is moving to a different ward in the city.
Frates, who represents Ward 6, said he and his wife, Nancy, are planning to move to a new home in Ward 2. The city charter requires a ward councilor to resign if he moves out of his ward during the first 18 months of his two-year term.
The move by the Frateses comes about a year after the death of their son Pete Frates, who helped raise millions of dollars for ALS research with his inspirational battle against the disease. Pete and his wife, Julie, and their daughter, Lucy, lived in the home during the final years of his life. Julie and Lucy now live in Marblehead.
"We're going to downsize and move on with the inevitable," John Frates said. "We're getting older and the house is massive and it's a lot of work. Wonderful things have happened there, all the family joy and suffering. The good news is we get to move on and start a new chapter and begin a new 'forever' home."
The Frates are planning to move in January to a two-family home in the Goat Hill section of Beverly that they have owned for years. Their son Andrew and his fiance live upstairs.
Frates' last day as city councilor will be Dec. 31. According to the city charter, the vacancy would normally be filled by the candidate who finished second in the last election. But since Frates did not have an opponent, the City Council will select a new Ward 6 councilor to fill out the term, which runs until the end of 2021.
Frates, 62, is in his seventh year as the city councilor for Ward 6, which includes Beverly Farms and Centerville. He also served one term as an alderman-at-large in the 1980s.
Frates said it has been emotional time cleaning out the family's house, where they raised three children and have lived for 33 years. Many items that belonged to Pete have been auctioned off to support the Pete Frates Foundation, which assists ALS patients and their families with the cost of home health care. A park in the neighborhood was rebuilt, made handicapped-accessible and named Pete's Park in 2018.
John Frates said he and Nancy had hoped to hold off on selling their house until later because the city charter allows a councilor to finish out his term if he moves during the final six months of his term. But he said they were advised to sell now because the real estate market is so hot.
"If we're going to have an upheaval as we've experienced in our lives with the passing of Pete and later my dad, we might as well rip this Band-Aid off and start fresh," he said.
Frates said he is happy that the new family moving in will be able to take advantage of the part of the house where Pete lived and is handicapped-accessible.
Frates said this term was going to be his final term anyway. He did not plan to run for reelection in 2021.
"I used to hear (former city councilor) Maureen Troubetaris say this was the greatest job you could ever have, and I agree with that," he said. "You learn every facet of government. But it's the people, by far, that made it so great. I'd give 99% of the experience an A-plus."
