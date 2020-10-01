PEABODY — Local service organizations, Peabody police and Salem Hospital are teaming up to host a free community health event Saturday for all Peabody residents that will include some free COVID-19 testing, educational information and food.
The event is aimed at addressing food disparities, community health and COVID-19, according to an announcement, and is jointly sponsored by Haven from Hunger/Citizens Inn, No Child Goes Hungry in Peabody, the Rotary Club of Peabody, the Peabody Police Department, North Shore Community Action Programs, the Torigian Family YMCA, North Shore Medical Center and North Shore Physicians Group.
On Oct. 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at NSCAP's offices at 119 Rear Foster St., volunteers will be distributing food and nutritionists will be available to discuss healthy eating and provide in-depth nutrition education. Blood pressure and diabetes screenings will also be available.
There will be a limited amount of COVID-19 testing for those who would like to get tested, as well as information on the importance of wearing face masks, hand hygiene and social distancing during the pandemic.
The event flyer also notes that people will not be asked about their immigration status, nor do they need to have health insurance.
