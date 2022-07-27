PEABODY — The public can check out a health expo and get a COVID-19 booster, or a first vaccine if needed, during a concert in downtown Peabody on Sunday evening.
From 6 to 8 p.m., the Peabody Health Department will administer free Moderna vaccines at the Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce’s Health and Wellness Expo on the Leather City Common.
During that time, the band Horizon & the Horns will be rocking out on stage at the common as part of the city’s summer concert series.
The expo will provide visitors with tips on healthy eating, home organization, managing finances, preventing skin cancer and other topics that can affect overall well-being.
The vaccines are available to children between the ages of 12 and 17 who have received less than two doses of the Moderna vaccine, adults ages 18 to 49 who received their last vaccine at least five months ago, and those 50 and older who received their last dose at least four months ago, said Chassea Robinson, Peabody’s public health nurse.
Adults who are interested in getting the shot do not need to have previously received a Moderna vaccine to be eligible for a Moderna booster Sunday.
They do not have to be Peabody residents, Robinson said, and will also be able to get vaccinated for the first time.
“If they’ve never been vaccinated, they should definitely get vaccinated,” Robinson said. “Now we’re seeing the spread of new variants of COVID-19 and vaccination is one of the best ways to avoid getting sick from COVID.”
Vaccines are also available to the public for free at the Peabody Council on Aging at 79 Central St. They will be administered in the council’s front clinic room Aug. 4, Aug. 18 and Sept. 1.
Blood pressure checks will also be offered. You do not have to be a resident of Peabody to receive the booster at these clinics.
To register for a vaccine appointment at the Council on Aging, go to https://tinyurl.com/peabodyvaccine. Registration is not required.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.