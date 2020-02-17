DANVERS — Nearly five years ago, young Notre Dame prospect Pat Connaughton recorded a max vertical leap of 44 inches at the NBA draft combine, the best mark in his class.
Since then, the former St. John's Prep star has routinely thrown down impressive in-game dunks for the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks that currently holds the best record in the league.
But for whatever reason, lobbying the league to allow him to compete in the Slam Dunk Contest at NBA All-Star Weekend was much more difficult than you'd expect for an athlete with his jumping ability and proven track record.
Saturday night in Chicago, however, Connaughton was finally granted that opportunity.
"I made the joke afterwards that it took a little while for the invite to get here, I think they might have sent it by carrier pigeon," joked Connaughton, who says it took about six months for him to finally get the official invitation.
"After the show I put on hopefully they'll overnight it or something like that, or maybe even an email next time."
Eager to prove to both the league and fans that he was worthy of the honor, Connaughton delivered on the brightest of stages.
The Arlington product began his evening by honing his inner Billy Hoyle (Woody Harrelson's character in the 1992 movie "White Men Can't Jump") and jumping over 6-foot-3 Milwaukee Brewers superstar Christian Yelich. Connaughton sported Hoyle's classic get-up, backwards hat and all, grabbed the ball off Yelich's shoulders with two hands in mid air and threw it down on his first attempt.
Somehow, the judges awarded him with just a 45 out of 50.
"I'm not sure if it was a 50, but I felt like it was more than a 45 because I didn't push off," said Connaughton, who leaped cleanly over Yelich before tossing it in. "But I said I was going to do things that were organic to me and play into the underdog role. I felt like Woody Harrelson from 'White Men Can't Jump' was the perfect opportunity to do so."
On attempt No. 2, Connaughton wowed the judges by doing a similar dunk over teammate and reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. The only difference this time, besides the obvious increase in height, was that Connaughton tapped the ball off the backboard in mid air before finishing it off with two hands.
The dunk received a perfect 50.
"I added a little flair to it, tapping the glass, and I don't think people were expecting that," said Connaughton. "I don't think people in the arena noticed until they showed the replay and once they did the arena's reaction was completely different and completely on another level."
Connaughton's cumulative two-dunk total of 95 was one point shy of eventual champion Derrick Jones Jr.'s in the opening round, meaning he wouldn't advance to the finals. But it was certainly a performance to remember for the 27-year-old, one that he'd like to experience again if given the chance.
"It was incredible; a once in a lifetime experience," said Connaughton. "It's a contest that I watched so religiously since I was a kid when I wanted to learn how to dunk, when I wanted to be able to dunk for the first time. Then throughout my journey I've been trying to show people that I have more athleticism than they think. I said to the judges beforehand, 'I know some people know I can jump, but I'm going to take some people by surprise with what I'm about to do,' and I think I was able to do that."
Jones Jr. went on to outlast Aaron Gordon in the finals, despite the latter receiving five perfect 50s and dunking over 7-foot-5 Boston Celtics' center Tacko Fall on his final attempt. The controversial result was a shock to many, and Connaughton felt they both should have gotten the trophy.
"I think Derrick Jones deserved the trophy. I also think Aaron Gordon deserved the trophy," he said. "I don't think it would've been wrong to crown co-champions for the first time."
Homecoming
Likely still on a high from Saturday's unforgettable evening, Connaughton flew back home shortly after the festivities to run his fourth annual With Us Foundation youth basketball clinic at St. John's Prep on Monday morning.
Nearly 150 aspiring young hoopsters turned out for the 3-hour session, doubling last year's total of 74. Alongside his former AAU coach Mike Crotty and a slew of other volunteers, Connaughton ran drills, played games and bonded with the kids. He even threw down a few highlight dunks to close things out.
All the money raised from the clinic went directly to his With Us Foundation, which creates access and opportunities to athletics for kids across the country.
"I would say it was a huge success. Anytime we're able to get 150 kids in the door and get them going in the right direction for three hours is incredible," said Connaughton.
The clinic was somewhat of a preview for Connaughton's summer basketball camp this coming June 22-25.
"The summer camp we do even on another level so to be able to show them what it's like for a brief three hours, have some fun with them and for them to see that I'm just a normal kid is awesome," he added. "People see you as an NBA guy, but for the kids to be able to see that I was in their shoes around here at one point in time and I was just like them growing up is special. I was fortunate enough to be able to have some God-given abilities but also work really hard to make sure those abilities didn't go to waste, and that's part of what we're preaching here."
Connaughton wrapped up the afternoon with an old-fashioned shoot out against the campers. And against the final group, he was finally one-upped.
"I stepped back behind the (3-point line) and may have shot a half court shot here and there but that's what makes it fun," he said. "You get the kids up, you give the kids a chance to compete against a guy in the NBA who they see on TV, a guy who plays against the Celtics four times a year. It's just a fun time."
Staff Writer Nick Giannino can be reached at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.
