Friend of murder victim learns killer getting out early due to pandemic

BEVERLY — Since learning last fall that Richard Crotty had won parole on his fifth try, David Manzi has been bracing for the day the man who murdered his friend was to be let out of prison.
Manzi, of Beverly, had been told that day would not be until January 2021.
But on Friday, he got a call from the Parole Board. Crotty, 62, would be released on Tuesday, April 28, to live in Middleton, Manzi said he was told. The reason: Crotty's fear he would contract COVID-19.
"It's absolutely outrageous," said Manzi, who has spoken against parole at each of Crotty's five hearings. "Nothing he said should have qualified him for parole."
Crotty has served 32 years for murdering Gary Landry, in 1987. Landry and Manzi had grown up together in Beverly, and were as close as brothers.
Crotty was a part-time police officer in Swampscott. Landry, whose only siblings had died of cystic fibrosis, was the only surviving heir to a small fortune left by his father, who had started a home furnishings business in Salem that is now known as Landry and Arcari.
Landry was 34 and single, working as a pilot, when he met Crotty, who told him he wanted to start a home improvement business. Landry agreed to loan Crotty $40,000.
But in October, 1987, Crotty went to Landry's Beverly home, carrying a handgun he'd borrowed from his landlord. As the two men walked downstairs to Landry's basement, Crotty put two bullets into the back of Landry's head.
For weeks, Crotty said nothing, even attending Landry's funeral. He returned the gun to the landlord, never mentioning what had happened.
At his parole hearing in 2018, Crotty admitted that "Everything I did after, up until being arrested, was an attempt to deflect any suspicion on me. I'm not proud of it. I'm going to tell you the truth. That's what I did ... I lied through my teeth, I'm not gonna lie."
But he would then go on to claim that Landry was trying to "gouge" for interest -- even as, at the same hearing, he claimed he'd simply reacted to seeing Landry put his hand in his pocket and thought Landry was about to shoot him.
The Parole Board has not responded to requests for comment. Warlier this month, the Supreme Judicial Court encouraged the board to expedite the release of inmates who had already received positive parole votes due to the pandemic.
The District Attorney's office received a fax notifying them of Crotty's release, but that fax did not indicate the reason, said Carrie Kimball of District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's office. The district attorney had opposed all of Crotty's prior parole hearings.
And after Crotty's fifth hearing, it appeared, at least initially, that some Parole Board members did as well. One, Charlene Bonner, called her efforts to get Crotty to acknowledge full responsibility for the 1987 murder "an exercise in futility."
But the board's decision, nearly a year later, focused more on what members said was Crotty's participation in work, educational and treatment programs, including a work-release program.
The decision acknowledged that Crotty continued to dispute the motive attributed to him by prosecutors.
That's what puzzles Manzi, who said he believes Crotty has refused to accept any responsibility for the crime, continuing to claim he acted in self-defense.
Crotty has claimed repeatedly that prosecutors are "lying" when they say Crotty admitted to killing Landry to avoid repaying his debt during his 1988 plea hearing. -- a hearing for which there is no transcript. The prosecutor, defense lawyer, stenographer and judge are all dead, and the only record of what was said a Beverly Times report. That article reported Crotty admitting to the motive cited by the prosecutor.
Crotty's family and friends, including an employee of the state Trial Court, have said they recall that the hearing happened quickly and do not recall the prosecutor reading facts of the case -- though that is a standard part of any change of plea hearing.
Crotty has also sought to overturn his conviction based on his claims that the prosecutor, who died about a decade after the plea hearing, had promised him that the district attorney wouldn't oppose parole for him. No evidence can be found to support that claim.
The conditions of Crotty's parole include a 10 p.m. curfew and a GPS monitor, as well as alcohol and drug testing.
He is also under court order to stay away from the victim's family.
Manzi said he fears Crotty still poses a danger to the public.
"It's just not right," said Manzi. "It's just not right."
