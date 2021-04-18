PEABODY — A barren tract of land off Route 1 and Winona Street once slated for a dozen high-end homes may now become home to hundreds of high-end apartments.
Trammell Crow Residential, a Texas-based firm with real estate holdings across the country, is looking to build a 220-unit apartment complex as a “friendly 40B” affordable housing development on about 8 acres of land that have created problems for the neighbors ever since Richard Marchese clear-cut the property and adjacent parcels in 2008.
Marchese cleared 14 acres as part of a plan to build high-end homes, but after the housing market collapsed in 2008, work came to a halt and no homes were built. This was also amid his simultaneous efforts to develop the commercial land in front into a large entertainment center.
The clear-cutting led to flooding of neighbors’ basements on Winona Street, mud slides and damage to neighbors’ yards.
City officials ultimately stepped in and ordered Marchese to build a large soil berm to contain the floodwaters. He also agreed to come up with a more permanent plan, which city officials said he never produced.
Years passed and unpaid property taxes piled up on the residential land, prompting the city to take Marchese to court and later try to rescind approval of the housing project. In 2016, water retention basins were installed as part of an erosion control plan with the city.
Finally, in 2017, Ralph Caruso, the manager for Race Peabody LLC — who performed the erosion control work — acquired the vacant residential land as well as an adjacent commercial property closer to the highway.
He intended to build the 13 homes first approved by the Planning Board in 2006, but that never came to fruition, and Trammell Crow came onto the scene in 2020 with plans to purchase the property and build a large luxury apartment complex, which will be called Alexan Peabody.
The firm has built two similar housing projects in Billerica and Wrentham and a third is under construction in Kingston where 282 units — a mix of market-rate and affordable apartments — is replacing the former Sears at the Kingston mall.
An application for site approval in Peabody was filed with MassHousing March 2 to formally begin the Chapter 40B process, with the intent of pursuing a collaborative project with the city, as opposed to sidestepping local zoning regulations to create affordable housing.
The Chapter 40B law allows this in communities, like Peabody, that are below the required threshold to have 10% of their housing stock affordable.
The proposal contains three buildings, each four stories high, situated at the rear of the property close to several homes on Cardigan Road. More than 300 parking spaces would be spread around the buildings, along with several small garages. There would be an in-ground pool, recreational spaces, a clubhouse and other amenities for tenants.
Fifty-five units, or 25%, would be affordable and priced at 80% of the area median income, to meet 40B requirements. Since they are rental apartments, all 220 units will count. Apartments would be a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units with rents ranging from $2,000 to $3,000, according to the developers.
Andy Huntoon and Mark Baranski, of Trammell Crow’s Boston office, laid out an early version of the plans to abutters at a neighborhood meeting last October.
They met again with about 80 neighbors and city officials on April 13, with some further revisions to the plans and to hear the neighborhood’s concerns.
They also stressed repeatedly these informal meetings are an honest desire to work with the city and neighbors as the project is designed. There have been no approvals yet from the state or city.
The deadline to submit any written comments to MassHousing on the application was extended to May 7.
“We just want to talk to you and hear your input. We want to make sure that this is a good project,” said Huntoon.
If there was one thing everyone did agree upon, it was this: “He (Marchese) has never done anything with the property besides destroy it,” Mayor Ted Bettencourt lamented, spending several minutes explaining the distinction of a “friendly 40B,” his own frustrations regarding the site, and where the city currently sits with other affordable housing projects.
Bettencourt said that, as a “friendly 40B,” he would submit a statement to MassHousing to that effect, which he did for two other similar projects — 116 apartments on Farm Avenue and 60 units behind the Sonic restaurant on Route 1 — which would help expedite the approval process.
He noted that the 40B proposals in the pipeline on Oak Street, King Street and Endicott Street, by comparison, are opposed by the city.
Bettencourt and Ward 5 Councilor Joel Saslaw, who represents this area, both stressed they neither support nor oppose Trammell Crow’s proposal at this point. Both said they would have preferred to see the single-family homes built.
“I’m not here tonight to convince anyone. I don’t support anything at this point,” said Saslaw.
He said Trammell Crow first approached him, Bettencourt and community development director Curt Bellavance a little over a year ago. The initial pitch was for 300 apartments in five-story buildings with vehicle access onto Winona Street. That was an immediate nonstarter for the city, they said. It was then scaled back to 240 units, knocking off a story, and then further reduced to 220 units, when city officials were still concerned at the size of the project. And there was no traffic access to Winona Street, except for emergency vehicles.
The property is currently zoned for single-family homes, but the 40B status allows the developers to get around that restriction.
Ambitious easement
All told, Huntoon said they expect to spend $65 million to build the complex and clean up the mess left behind by Marchese. They forecast, that over 10 years, Alexan Peabody will generate more than $7.5 million in real estate taxes and permit fees.
He said they struck a deal for a “beautification” easement with Caruso and Marchese — who stills owns the commercial parcel where a former pool hall sits in disrepair — that allows Trammell Crow to install a below grade stormwater drainage system across all three parcels, remove the retention basins, and landscape everything, as well as bulldoze the rundown and often flooded pool hall if nothing is done to fix it up.
“It’s a disservice to the community what happened,” said Huntoon. “We see an opportunity here to try and kind of correct some wrongs that were done...to try to come up with a complete solution for the entire site.”
The site improvements also run with a deed restriction they secured on both Caruso’s and Marchese’s properties to limit the types of businesses that can operate there.
This will prohibit things like adult entertainment, massage parlors, gambling, marijuana companies, flea markets, funeral homes, gun ranges, outdoor carnivals, and assembly plants.
Caruso’s commercial property is permitted for a self-storage facility and some site work has been underway there.
“There’s a lot of stuff that could go on those sites that now can’t go on those sites once we start construction,” Huntoon said.
Neighbors opposed
As more neighbors became aware of the proposal in early March, opposition quickly formed with residents rallying on social media. Saslaw has also been proactive on social media, sharing whatever information he has on the project.
Criticism centers around traffic — along Winona Street and busy Route 1 — the size of the complex in an otherwise single-family neighborhood, the affect on property values, the proximity to abutters in the rear, where utility lines would be installed, and fears of disastrous water runoff again.
Many of those concerns were aired April 13, along with a general opposition to anything other than single-family homes at the site. Residents repeatedly questioned why Trammell Crow hasn’t conducted a traffic study yet.
Baranski noted they typically do this during the comprehensive permit process with the Zoning Board of Appeals, which is still a ways off, but he and Huntoon said that in light of residents’ obvious concerns, they would get that started soon. They also assured abutters they want to work out agreements with them on tree planting, shrubs, fences or other visual buffers.
Access to the development would be via an easement over the commercial parcels that run up to Route 1. There is an access road at the end of this easement that cuts between the Green Tea restaurant and the drive-through window for Honey Dew Donuts.
“We’ve still got lot of drawing to do, a lot of designing to do. This can change quite a bit before we submit anything to the state,” Baranski said.
Saslaw thanked everyone for sharing their concerns and questions and said he’s asked the developers to create a comprehensive document that identifies the changes they’ve already made to their proposal and other revisions they are considering based upon the feedback from neighbors.
“We think the meeting went really well,” said Huntoon, adding that it helped put certain issues into focus, and they’re trying to come up with solutions to the concerns raised. “We did have some one-on-one conversations (later) with some of the abutters that went well.”
He said the frustrations from neighbors, who have had to deal with this for nearly 15 years, are understandable.
“Richard Marchese took a beautiful piece of land and basically turned it into a moonscape,” Huntoon said, adding that he’d be “emotional and angry as well” if he had to live next to that.