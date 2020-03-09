'Friendly 40B' heads to the ZBA

PEABODY — City officials say a proposed 116-apartment building on Farm Avenue is a "friendly 40B," as it would help Peabody reach its state-required affordable housing goal.
They and the project's developers also see the project as a way to revitalize a sparsely populated neighborhood dominated by industrial, trucking and mulch operations, in the vicinity of the city's landfill and Department of Public Services facility.
After securing a project eligibility letter under the Local Initiative Program from the Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development in January, the proposal was scheduled to go before Peabody's Zoning Board of Appeals Monday night. The developers must seek a comprehensive permit from the city under the state's affordable housing law, Chapter 40B.
Under 40B, developers can seek this permit from the ZBA, which allows them to sidestep most zoning rules in exchange for a percentage of the development being set aside as affordable housing. In this case, that number would be 25% of the units.
"The city of Peabody is very pleased to support the multifamily residential rental development known as 'The Residences at Farm Avenue,' said Mayor Ted Bettencourt in an Oct. 31 letter to Janelle Chan, undersecretary of DHCD. He noted that the project would add to the city's Subsidized Housing Inventory, giving the city enough units to exceed its 10% requirement.
This goal would be achieved when these units are combined with a separate 60-apartment "friendly 40B" that has been approved behind the Sonic Drive-In at 55 Newbury St., according to the project's application. The city needs 163 units to top the state's 10% affordable housing mandate.
"The proposed project will also provide quality apartments at rental prices that are needed for the city of Peabody," Bettencourt said in his letter. "The sponsor has worked with the city to ensure that the development fits with the city's Housing Production Plan to ensure that the development is properly scaled so that it fits with the city's plan for re-development of the Farm Avenue corridor running adjacent to Interstate Route 128."
The permit application states that the new apartments "will provide much needed housing for those working in the city of Peabody and in and around the region." It also says it will revitalize and spur future "high-end development" in the surrounding area, which is aligned with the city's planning efforts.
"It's a transformative project that is going to boost and rehabilitate a corridor in the city that has long been forgotten," said Peabody attorney Jason Panos, who is representing the developers. It has good highway access and it's not far from major employers in the city's Centennial Industrial Park.
Under the state's Local Initiative Program, the project requires the support of the city to move ahead.
Ahead of the ZBA hearing set to open Monday night, Panos, a former chairman of this board, would not hazard a guess as to how long the permitting process might take.
"Each development is different," said Panos. He said it could take several meetings before a vote might be taken.
The Residences at Farm Avenue
The Residences at Farm Avenue, which is also the name of the applicant's limited liability company, would be situated on property owned by Farm Avenue Two Lots LLC, whose managers are Michael and Elaine Weiss. The Weisses are also managers of The Residences at Farm Avenue LLC.
Farm Avenue Two Lots purchased the two lots in question in February 2014 for $180,000, city records show. The two lots combined have an assessed value of $100,300 and make up a little more than 3 acres of land near the intersection with Forest Street.
The project would have 116 rental apartments, according to the application, of which 57 would be one-bedroom apartments, 47 would be two-bedroom apartments and 12 would be three-bedroom apartments. Six of the units would be accessible to those with disabilities.
The pedestal-style building would have five floors of apartments above a ground-level parking garage, and would consist of 152 parking spaces in a parking lot and inside the garage. The project also calls for 29 affordable units to those earning a maximum of 80% of the area median income.
The project would have more affordable housing than called for in the city's inclusionary zoning ordinance, which requires at least a 15% affordability component, or 17 units.
The rest of the apartments would have market-rate rents, but all of the units would count toward the city's subsidized housing inventory.
Access to the rear parcel would be from 27R Farm Ave. This half-acre would provide access to a land-locked triangular shaped parcel of 2.5 acres at 0 Forest St., which is wedged between a ramp for I-95 southbound to the east, land owned by Rose and Emmanuel Papanickolas to the west, and the Manos George & Nicholas Life Estate to the north at 252 Forest St.
The site is presently being used as a gravel contractor's yard.
The parcel along Farm Avenue and the landlocked parcel are connected by a 600-foot long driveway across 25 Farm Ave.
The land sits in a Designated Development District, which is for offices, research and development, light manufacturing, restaurants, hotels, shopping centers and recreational uses, a zoning district in which multifamily uses are prohibited. There is a residential overlay, however, to allow housing in DDD zones, but those requirements do not appear to allow this degree of housing density.
