BEVERLY - At St. John’s Prep, administrators and teachers are hand-delivering diplomas to graduating seniors at their homes. At Ipswich High School, students and families will sit in their cars in the parking lot at Crane Beach and watch the ceremony on portable jumbotron screens. At Beverly High School, students could end up having two graduation ceremonies.
Welcome to graduation, 2020 style. With large gatherings prohibited due to the coronavirus pandemic, high schools across the North Shore are trying to come up with innovative, socially distanced ways to send their seniors into a changed world.
Last week the state’s education commissioner, Jeffrey Riley, issued guidelines to superintendents and principals on how to hold high school graduations. The guidelines say that ceremonies before July 18 should be held virtually or in “extremely limited other circumstances.”
Ceremonies may take place outside starting July 19, with restrictions such as limiting attendance to graduates and their immediate family members, seating that is six feet apart, and face coverings for all attendees.
Here’s a look at what local schools are planning for their graduation ceremonies.
St. John’s Prep
Starting May 14, Headmaster Edward Hardiman and Principal Keith Crowley have been driving a school shuttle bus to the homes of more than 500 seniors to hand-deliver their diplomas. The trips will span 15 days, 64 communities, two states and 1,044 miles, according to the school. More than 100 faculty and staff members are also making the trips.
St. John’s is also planning to hold a downsized commencement ceremony on campus on Aug. 2 that will require tickets to attend.
Beverly High School
Beverly is planning to hold a “social distancing” graduation ceremony on June 7 at the high school, then a more traditional ceremony at the end of July or the beginning of August, possibly at Hurd Stadium.
On June 7, students will be assigned a specific time to arrive in the faculty parking lot at Beverly High along with approximately 35 other students. Students will receive their diploma on a stage that will be set up outside the school, with family members gathering in front of the stage and getting the opportunity to take pictures.
A more traditional ceremony could be held in late July or early August at Hurd Stadium if restrictions allow.
Ipswich High School
A senior parade through downtown will culminate in a drive-in style graduation at Crane Beach on June 13. Seniors and their families will stay in their cars in the parking lot and watch a combination of live and pre-recorded content on portable jumbotron LED screens, with FM transmission so they can listen in their cars.
The parade will start at 8 p.m. and the festivities at Crane will kick off at 8:30 p.m., after dark for better viewing on the LED screens.
Students will be able to get out of their cars in waves of nine to walk across the stage to receive their diplomas.
Salem High School
A digital graduation ceremony is tentatively scheduled for June 25 at 6 p.m. It will be broadcast on Zoom and on SATV.
An in-person graduation ceremony will be held Nov. 28 at Salem High School.
Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School
A graduation ceremony is scheduled for July 25 on the school’s football field. Graduates are allowed two guests only.
Pingree School
Seniors will receive their diplomas, with their immediate family present, on campus during individual sessions on June 5, 6 and 7. The sessions will be live-streamed and photographed.
Peabody Veterans Memorial High School
Graduation is scheduled for Aug. 1, with the exact type of ceremony to be determined.
Danvers High School
A graduation ceremony is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 1.
Masconomet Regional High School
A graduation ceremony is scheduled for Aug. 1, either in-person on the school’s football field or virtually, depending on the state guidelines that are in place at the time.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@salemnews.com.
||||