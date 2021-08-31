SALEM — Hundreds of animals evacuated from Louisiana either have already arrived or are due soon at Northeast Animal Shelter on Highland Avenue.
In the past week, the shelter has received 175 animals — mostly cats — in two separate evacuations from shelters in Louisiana. The state has been ravaged by a direct hit from Hurricane Ida, which made landfall Sunday afternoon as a Category 4 storm.
“These are all animals that were in shelters looking for homes prior to the storm,” said Mike Keiley, executive director for Northeast Animal Shelter and director of adoption centers and programs for MSPCA-Angell. “Our goal was just to get those animals cleared, in safety, so they weren’t in a flooded shelter.”
One hundred cats and kittens arrived last Monday, Aug. 23. Many were adopted over the weekend during an adoption event, though some still remain, according to Keiley. Another group of 75 animals — 39 cats and 36 dogs — arrived at Hanscom Air Force Base on Saturday and then whisked off to Salem.
A second round of adoption for those pets is slated to begin Tuesday.
“We really need adopters,” Keiley said. “There’s a lot of animals that we’re moving up here, out of the storm’s aftermath, and we really need those animals to get into homes.”
The success of the cat adoptions over the weekend has allowed the shelter to begin efforts on another 100-cat evacuation to take place later this week, “so we know we’re just getting started with all the efforts we have toward helping animals in the state of Louisiana.”
But the storm has created some interesting challenges for the shelter, as the most recently arrived animals move through a 48-hour quarantine that ends on Tuesday. The shelter was still completing medical information hours after they arrived, Keiley said, since “there wasn’t a lot of time to coordinate on the ground about all their previous medical history, what treatments they were on. We’re doing a lot of catch-up on that now.”
Then, there are some animals that aren’t as easily finding homes because of the change in region.
“We have a lot of larger dogs, including some with big hound voices that are beloved down south but maybe not as readily adopted up here,” Keiley said. “So we need some people that love big hound noises to come and adopt these animals as well, a couple of big bloodhounds that need homes.”
For more information and to adopt, visit neas.org/adopt.
||||