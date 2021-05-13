SALEM — Front Street Coffeehouse is under new management.
After 25 years in business, Front Street Coffeehouse owners Chris and Brenda Silva have sold the downtown hotspot to John Mahoney, who co-founded Atomic Coffee Roasters in Salem and Atomic Cafe in Beverly about 25 years ago.
"I have great appreciation for what Chris and Brenda have created over the past 25 years," Mahoney said. "They started a little bit before us in 1996. We've been friends that long as well — back in '96, I actually looked at that location, and they rented it."
The Silvas announced the sale on the coffee shop's Facebook page in late April in a post that was immediately circulated throughout North Shore social media groups.
"We started out as twenty-somethings, with a dog and a Honda Accord, and somehow created a gathering place where people made connections both personal and professional," the post read. "Our early days, we gave young people a place to gather at night, play music and hear their friend's bands play, a place of their own."
The cafe closed briefly at the end of April to change to the new ownership, which included switching the beans over to Atomic and "minimal menu changes," Mahoney said. The name will also remain the same.
"We definitely appreciated what Chris and Brenda created at Front Street, and we really were just looking to carry that forward," Mahoney said. "We obviously switched to Atomic Coffee Roasters, minimal menu changes. Other than that, nothing has changed."
