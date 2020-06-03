BEVERLY — The city's Community Preservation Committee has proposed establishing a $240,000 emergency fund to help struggling Beverly residents pay their rent.
The money would be available to residents who have lost income due to the coronavirus pandemic and make less than $79,483 per household, which is the average median income for the area.
Heather Richter, vice chair of the committee, said the fund is targeted to help people who normally do not qualify for assistance programs because they make too much money, but are now struggling because they lost their job or had their income reduced due to the pandemic.
"A lot of people helped us realize there could possibly be a segment of the community that doesn't fall into true poverty levels but will still be affected by the coronavirus and layoffs," Richter said.
The creation of the rent relief fund must be approved by the City Council, which has scheduled a public hearing on the proposal for June 15.
The money would come from the fund that was established when Beverly residents voted in favor of the Community Preservation Act in 2012. The act allows communities to impose a 1% surcharge on property taxes to raise money that must be spent on open space, historic preservation, affordable housing and recreation. In Beverly, the CPA has funded 50 projects with about $4.7 million.
Several other communities have established rent relief programs in response to the pandemic, including Salem and Gloucester, according to a report by the Community Preservation Committee. According to that report, Beverly's unemployment rate went from 2.5% on March 7 to 26.6% as of May 2. A total of 6,355 Beverly residents are unemployed, the report said.
Beverly has a well-above-average share of workers in the four "super sectors" that have been most impacted by the pandemic — hospitality, retail, heath care/social assistance, and construction, according to the report.
Richter said the committee is not sure how many people would take advantage of the program. But she said they want to be ready to help when the state's moratorium on evictions and unemployment benefits expire.
"There will be a lot of people who owe rent and will have to pay it," she said "Very few landlords are going to forgive it completely."
The program would be administered by a local agency with experience with housing relief programs. The agency would interview applicants and review their finances to determine eligibility. People with mortgages on deed-restricted low-income housing would also be eligible.
Households could receive up to 60% of rent for three months, with a cap of $3,600.
