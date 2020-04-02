BEVERLY — A local community center has created a fund to help businesses in Beverly Farms and Prides Crossing.
The Farms-Pride Emergency Response Fund will provide cash grants to owners and operators of local businesses to help them stay open and assist employees, according to a press release.
The fund will be administered by the Farms-Prides Community Association Inc., also known as the Hastings House.
"Let's face it, charity begins at home, and your neighbors and friends here in the Farms-Pride community will lose their businesses and homes without some help from all of us," the organization said in a press release.
Contributions may be made at www.hastingshouse.org/emergency-response-fund, or by mailing checks to: Farms-Pride Emergency Response Fund, c/o FPCA, P.O. Box 5063, Beverly, MA, 01915.
