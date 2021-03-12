BEVERLY — More than five years after members of Beverly's Franco-American social club say they were blindsided by a foreclosure notice on a mortgage they didn't know about, a legal battle over who is responsible for the $300,000 loan continues in Superior Court.
Now, a judge's ruling following a hearing Thursday could determine whether the 87-year-old club survives.
William Gates, of Beverly, who last year admitted to several embezzlement-related charges, was serving as the club's president and treasurer when he executed a series of mortgages on the club's Park Street property.
Gates, 70, a former police officer, was sentenced in January 2020, to two years of probation, including a period of house arrest.
Gates also reached an undisclosed settlement with the club, which had sued him, along with several lenders, civilly.
But one of those lenders, Middlesex Loans LLC, says it wants to be able to proceed with the foreclosure and has not settled. Instead, the lender on Thursday asked a judge to dismiss the Franco-American Club's lawsuit.
Middlesex Loans LLC argues the club is still liable for that $300,000 loan, which remains in default, plus interest. The lender had begun foreclosure proceedings in late 2015, which is when club members say they first learned of the mortgage Gates had obtained.
And that, suggested Middlesex Loans attorney Rosemary Traini during a hearing Thursday, is the point — they weren't fulfilling their own duty to supervise Gates and now want to shift blame to her client.
"I think that if you look at the conduct of the club, for the club to try to push it off onto the lender, (say) that the lender did something unconscionable or not legal is a little bit like trying to point the blame in another direction," Traini told Newburyport Superior Court Judge John Lu.
"They acknowledge they weren't supervising Mr. Gates, they acknowledge that Mr. Gates was handling everything in the club, they recognized that they were poorly organized, poorly managed, and they benefitted from this money," Traini argued. "It retired a debt obligation to Century Bank, it allowed them, by paying taxes, to keep them running."
The club and its lawyers, meanwhile, want the same judge to order that they're not liable for the loan because Middlesex engaged in fraud and violated consumer protection laws by failing to conduct due diligence into whether Gates was authorized to obtain the loan in the first place.
The club's attorney, Keith Sachs, said Middlesex Loans "saw an opportunity" to write a mortgage "on a million dollar piece of property," knowing that the club had no means of repaying.
"This is Mr. Cole taking advantage of Mr. Gates, who is taking advantage of the Beverly Franco-American Club," Sachs argued, referring to Stuart Cole, the manager of the private lender.
He also argued the lender had a special duty in the situation, given that the club is a charitable organization under the law, to ensure that Gates had authority.
"For Mr. Cole to go in and say 'you have this building, you're the president, I'm going to write you this loan," and not look into whether he needed a vote by the board was, Sachs argued, "an absolute breach of his obligation to the club from a legal perspective for sure."
Lu, however, said he wasn't sure.
"So the bank should have to research the bylaws of entities they loan money to?" the judge asked.
"Absolutely," Sachs responded.
Lu asked about the legal basis for that conclusion. Sachs suggested that any lender has to verify whether a person has the authority to obtain a loan.
Thursday's hearing was a request by both the club and the lender to rule on the case prior to trial, with the lender asking for dismissal of the lawsuit so it can proceed with foreclosure, and the club asking the judge to find that they're not liable for the debt based on fraud and violations of the state consumer protection law.
Lu told the lawyers he will need time to consider their arguments before ruling. "I still have a lot of work to do on the issues presented," he said.
The club, which has existed in Beverly since 1934, currently still has more than 900 members, according to court filings.
But it's unclear what would happen to the club if Middlesex is allowed to proceed with the foreclosure.
In the years since the club's founding, the area surrounding it has become a target for redevelopment due to its proximity to the commuter rail and downtown Beverly.
The club's lawyers are basing their argument in part on a 110-year-old ruling by the Supreme Judicial Court, siding with the board of what is now known as New England Homes for the Deaf in a dispute with a bank trying to foreclose a $2,000 loan that was fraudulently obtained in 1908 (at 3% interest).
They say that just as in that case, the club should not be held liable for the fraudulent acts of an officer.
But the lender's attorneys argue that in fact, there was no requirement that the board of the Franco-American Club approve the mortgage, and as president and treasurer of a corporation under state law, he had that authority.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
||||