Gala raises $16K for Larkin Memorial Cottage project

DANVERS — Essex Tech's 2020 Homecoming Gala raised roughly $16,200 for its efforts to restore and renovate the Catherine Larkin Memorial Cottage on campus.
According to the school, 144 people attended the second Homecoming Gala, which was held virtually on Dec. 18. Ticket sales netted more than $4,400; the remaining money was raised through direct donations and an online auction featuring items created by students in Essex Tech's technical programs.
Essex Tech Superintendent Heidi Riccio said the school community is thankful for the support.
"The Catherine Larkin Memorial Cottage project is near and dear to the hearts of many in our school community, and will be a tremendous resource to students, staff, alumni and the community once it is completed," Ricco said in a statement. "This was the second year we've held the gala, and it was special to celebrate this initiative with so many new and old friends remotely."
During the event, Brian Cranney was recognized as the 2020 Larkin Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. The award recognizes members of the Essex Tech community and its past iterations who have demonstrated a commitment to and achievement within the local vocational and/or agricultural industries.
Cranney is the president of the Cranney Home Services, which provides plumbing, heating, cooling and electrical services for homes and businesses. His company is one of more than 80 working with Essex Tech students for their co-op program, and he employs many Essex Tech alumni.
In 2005, Cranney helped found the electrical program at the former North Shore Tech. He is a member of Essex Tech’s Electrical Program and General Advisory committees, as well as the Essex Tech Foundation. He was a building committee member when Essex Agricultural and North Shore Technical school merged, and he was instrumental in opening the school’s plumbing and HVAC-R programs.
State Sen. Joan Lovely gave the opening remarks for the gala, and Principal Shannon Donnelly gave a tribute to state Rep. Ted Speliotis, who is retiring from the state Legislature next month.
"As one of the most effective legislators in the House, Rep. Speliotis ensured that every student on the North Shore would have access to high quality agricultural and vocational education through the creation of a new state of the art facility," Donnelly said. "While working on this legislation, Rep. Speliotis always kept cognizant of the rich history of the Essex Agricultural School, never letting it be lost or forgotten. We sincerely thank you, Rep. Speliotis, for your commitment to all of the students in the Commonwealth who have directly benefited from your support of Agricultural and Career Technical Education."
Built in 1950, the Larkin Memorial Cottage is named for Lt. Catherine Larkin, an alumni of the Essex County Agricultural School homemaking program and World War II nurse who died in a plane crash in 1945. The cottage is being rebuilt into a multi-use facility, including a historical museum, service kitchen, office space, an exhibit hall, a learning lab and function space.
Students studying carpentry, masonry, electrical, plumbing, construction craft labor, landscaping, and natural resources are working on the project.
