Galvin urges voters not to delay mailing ballots  

BOSTON — The state's top election official is urging anyone who plans to vote by mail to send in their ballots early to ensure they are counted.
Secretary of State Bill Galvin said a record turnout is expected in the Nov. 3 election, and a sizable number of ballots will be cast by mail amid lingering concerns about the coronavirus. He said he is "confident" that state and local election officials are ready for large-scale voting by mail, but he urged voters not to delay.
"We surely believe that any voter who receives their ballot within the next few days, casts it and mails it through the Postal Service, it will be received on time," Galvin told reporters at a Statehouse briefing Monday. "If they have fully decided on whom they want to vote for ... there is no reason to delay."
As of Monday, at least 1.6 million voters had requested mail-in ballots, Galvin said. More than 200,000 have already been sent to voters.
Galvin said he is working with local election clerks to add more drop boxes outside town and city halls where mail ballots can be securely deposited.
"We're trying to make sure people are aware of the issues so that if problems emerge, as inevitably they may, we’ll be in a position to correct them," he said.
Any mail-in ballot postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by Nov. 6 will be counted.
In the Sept. 1 primary, the state's first foray into large-scale voting by mail, nearly 18,000 absentee or mailed ballots were rejected by local election clerks, according to preliminary election results.
A majority of those rejected — or 8,419 ballots — arrived "too late" to be counted, according to Galvin's office. Others were rejected because of voters' mistakes, such as failing to sign the ballot.
Galvin's office notes the percentage of ballots rejected in the primary, roughly 1.74% of more than 1.7 million ballots cast, was far lower than previous elections that involved substantially fewer mailed ballots. Mail-in ballots were available in those elections on a limited basis, for absentee voting.
"I'm not saying there aren't going to be rejected ballots," Galvin said Monday. "There will be rejected ballots, there always are."
While voting by mail isn't new, the state dramatically expanded it this year due to the pandemic. The state mailed ballot applications to more than 4.5 million registered voters ahead of the primary and general election. The onus rests with local clerks to confirm the validity of those applications before ballots are distributed.
Nationally, mail-in voting has come under scrutiny amid President Donald Trump's persistent claims that the system is prone to fraud. FBI Director Christopher Wray downplayed those claims in testimony to Congress last week, saying the agency has not found evidence of “any kind of coordinated national voter fraud effort in a major election” including those involving mail-in ballots.
Public confidence in voting by mail has also been shaken amid concerns that the Postal Service won't be able to handle the volume of mailed ballots.
In Massachusetts, voters also have the option of casting ballots in-person during the state's early voting period, from Oct. 17 to Oct. 30, and on Election Day.
"No voter should have to compromise their safety to participate in this election," Galvin said Monday. "And I don't believe that anybody will."
The deadline to request a mail ballot is Oct. 28, but elections officials suggest sending the request by Oct. 20 to ensure processing.
Galvin's office has created a website, MailMyBallotMA.com, where voters can request a ballot.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for The Salem News and its sister newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
