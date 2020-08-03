BOSTON — Proposals to improve the safety of the state's aging natural gas system have languished since the coronavirus sidelined most everything else on Beacon Hill, but lawmakers remain hopeful of taking them up before the end of the two-year session.
The bills were filed in response to the Sept. 13, 2018, disaster that killed a teenager, injured dozens and damaged more than 130 homes in Andover, North Andover and Lawrence.
A proposal filed by Sen. Barry Finegold, D-Andover, would require the state Department of Public Utilities to set requirements for promptly restoring service following an interruption, and gas companies could be fined up to $2 million per day if they miss that deadline. The bill has been sitting in a committee since April, when the pandemic stalled much of the Legislature's agenda.
Finegold said he is still confident of progress on the bill, given that the House and Senate have agreed to continue formal sessions past July 31.
"We're been focused mostly on COVID-related issues but it's critically important that we do this," Finegold said. "I'm hopeful we'll still get something done on it."
Other gas safety bills have also languished since the outbreak.
Among them is a bill filed by Rep. Frank Moran, D-Lawrence, backed by dozens of lawmakers, that would require regulators to come up with more stringent rules to monitor gas lines, require utilities to have enough staff to respond to emergencies, and accelerate repairs to gas leaks.
Nor have lawmakers taken up a proposal filed last year by Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, requiring gas companies to have experienced technicians on job sites to monitor gas pressure.
The Senate passed a sweeping climate change bill in January that calls for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, but it rejected amendments related to gas safety.
On Friday, the House was debating a climate change bill aimed at reducing emissions and accelerating a shift to solar and other renewable energies. Lawmakers proposed several provisions to upgrade gas safety regulations, but those were withdrawn before a vote on the final bill.
Rep. Christina Minicucci, D-North Andover, said there appears to be pushback from regulators over some of the proposed gas safety measures.
"I'm not sure why, but my guess is they don't want the Legislature meddling," she said. "It's incredibly frustrating to the people of the Merrimack Valley, who lived through the disaster, that these bills aren't going anywhere."
Rep. Lori Ehrlich, D-Marblehead, filed a bill last year that would set aggressive timelines for utilities to fix gas leaks, prioritizing the most dangerous ones. Her proposal hasn't been taken up by either chamber, either.
Ehrlich said she is disappointed but plans to refile her proposal in the next legislative session that gets underway in January.
"The issues are as urgent as ever, and I'm going to stay on it," she said. "Gas safety is vitally important."
Ehrlich said the House climate bill includes provisions of another proposal she filed to ween the state's energy providers from their reliance on natural gas.
In Congress, Sen. Ed Markey and Rep. Lori Trahan filed legislation -- named after Leonel Rondon, the Lawrence teenager killed in the disaster -- that would require on-site monitoring during work on gas pipes so that employees can quickly shut off gas flow in an emergency.
Their proposal also has been stuck in legislative committees since it was introduced last year.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com
