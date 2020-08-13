Gentile Brewing donates as part of 'Black is Beautiful' beer campaign

BEVERLY — A brewery in Beverly raised more than $2,000 for the North Shore NAACP Branch by selling its version of the "Black is Beautiful" beer last week.
Gentile Brewing Co. sold 15 cases of 16-ounce four packs for $20.20 each and ultimately raised more than $2,000 for the newly chartered North Shore NAACP Branch, according to a press release.
Gentile was one of more than 1,000 breweries in 50 states and 20 countries that took part in the effort to raise money for racial justice causes. The breweries made their own version of an imperial stout beer based on a recipe by Weathered Souls Brewing in San Antonio, which launched the "Black is Beautiful" campaign.
Juan Cofield, president of the NAACP New England Area Conference, said in the press release that the organization was "lucky and honored" to have the support of Paul and Christen Gentile.
"But the money isn't the most important thing," Cofield said. "It's their mindset and willingness to work towards equality and inclusion that is a true model for everyone."