Growing a giant pumpkin is no small task. Some local growers of these monstrous squashes said they spend several hours tending to their pumpkins every day.
George Hoomis, who is from Ipswich and has been growing giant pumpkins for 25 years, said some of the work involved in growing a giant pumpkin includes watering the plant, weeding the surrounding area, spraying the pumpkin with pesticides, burying vines and covering the pumpkin with blankets at night.
Hoomis entered his nearly 1,500 pound pumpkin in this year’s giant pumpkin weigh-off presented by the Topsfield Fair. He was one of more than a dozen growers from across New England to compete in the competition.
“The giant pumpkin has become synonymous with the Topsfield Fair,” said Dave Thompson, a spokesperson for the fair, adding that because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s event had to be closed to the public. “People look forward to it all year. It's the most popular question at the gates of the fair: ‘how big is the pumpkin this year?’ It's usually the most popular photo on social media too.”
Growers come from across New England— like Steve Sperry of Johnston, Rhode Island, who grew this year’s 1,986 pound winner — to compete, but many of the enormous pumpkins are grown on the North Shore.
John Heenan of Swampscott grew his first giant pumpkin in 2012.
“I stuck one of these seeds in the ground that I got here at the fair,” Heenan said. “It took up my whole yard and I was amazed by that. I said, ‘this is kind of fun.’ So I thought next year I would try to grow a giant pumpkin in earnest. I’ve been growing ever since.”
Heenan grows giant pumpkins every year as a hobby.
“I’m a pharmacist. I work for Walgreens,” he said. “I have a small backyard. I don’t have a farm, no manly tools. I don’t even have a truck. I just grow two pumpkins in my backyard and amaze my neighbors.”
Heenan’s pumpkin weighed in at 1,440 pounds this year, but he said the biggest pumpkin he ever grew was over 1,900.
Henry Swenson, an 18-year-old from Topsfield, said he’s been growing giant pumpkins since he was 14.
“I was always interested in giant pumpkins,” he said. “I went to a weigh-off one year, and I thought, ‘I want to grow a pumpkin this big.'”
He said he went online, ordered some giant pumpkin seeds and grew a 540-pound pumpkin. Every year, Swenson said he tries to grow a bigger pumpkin than the last. This year, his pumpkin weighed 1,185.5 pounds.
Every grower has different reasons for why they enjoy growing giant pumpkins.
“It's pretty miraculous,” said Hoomis about why he continues to grow pumpkins. “They grow fast, sometimes 50 pounds a day. I also enjoy that growers trade seeds and knowledge. The actual growing is exciting, but it's also a social thing. We’ve gone on pumpkin grower cruises.”
Heenan said he especially loves seeing how the giant pumpkins he grows makes people smile.
