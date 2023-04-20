SALEM — The trial into a violent theft of Canada Goose coats at a high-end clothes retailer in 2019 was opened and closed in a single day Thursday, leaving jurors to pick up the case and deliberate beginning Monday.
Bryon Vaughn, 27, of Dorchester, and Adriana James, 26, of Jamaica Plain, are accused of being part of an organized shoplifting effort targeting the coats more than three years ago. They were arrested alongside three others in Lynn after a Be-On-The-Lookout (BOLO) warning went out from Danvers describing the get-away vehicle at the time.
Thursday's trial action moved through every expected witness, and both sides rested in the late afternoon. The sides will return to court Friday to handle motions in the case, while the jury will return Monday at 9 a.m. to hear closing statements and begin deliberations.
Video shows chaotic, minute-long scene
Security footage played during the trial showed a group of five people - four women, and one man - enter the store late in the morning on Monday, Dec. 26 together. The group split into two at that point, with the four women headed toward the back of the store and the man staying toward the front. A sixth person waited in a vehicle that wasn't seen on video until the attempted get-away.
As the man from the group ran out before staff could get in front of him, the four women were seen running the full length of the store - from the back where the high-priced jackets were stored, to the front where their exit was blocked by staff - with coats in hand. A fight ensued, including at least one employee falling backward into a rack and an unidentified female suspect striking employees with a coat hanger.
The court heard from Richard Minsky, a 71-year-old man who left the scene in an ambulance that day. He later required about $25,000 in dental work from injuries sustained in the fight, he testified. He left the job a few months later and hasn't worked since. He was the employee seen falling in the video.
Minsky was at the door when the group of five arrived, video showed. He let them in, and then followed the four women briefly as they walked hurriedly through the store before focusing his attention on the man who broke from the group.
"Why were you standing at the front door?" asked assistant district attorney Erin Bellavia.
"At that point in time, there had been some shoplifting in the stores," Minsky said. "As a last line of defense, as someone was coming out, they'd have to think twice before walking by you."
What happened next "affected my life," Minsky said.
Within seconds, the man from the group was out the door as the women began running from back to front. He briefly stood in the parking lot as staff swarmed at the front to stop the four women. Minsky, who braced himself at the door to stop the activity as it approached, was quickly knocked aside and further clawed in the face by somebody's nails - injuries shown in court.
Other staff - including owner Alan Gibeley and inventory assistant Tyler Reid - also took action in the moment. Reid recovered a wig and the coat hanger used as a weapon after both were dropped in the parking lot, while Gibeley got up-close shots of the suspects entering a car, and its license plate, as it sped onto Route 114 and fled west-bound toward Route 95.
Defense stresses innocence, lack of identifying evidence
Public defenders representing James and Vaughn - Thomas Pierce and David Haynes, respectively - both stressed their clients couldn't be identified based on the evidence provided by the state.
While the incident played out at Giblees in Danvers, the arrests happened in Lynn after the BOLO led to a State Police officer staging near the address tied to the vehicle leaving Giblees, expecting the car to appear. The vehicle showed up at the address about 30 minutes after the incident at Giblees, with an estimated driving time of 19 minutes, one Danvers police officer testified. The vehicle then sped off, believed to have seen a cruiser staged nearby, and was cut off and stopped a couple blocks away after getting stuck in rotary traffic.
James and Vaughn were both in that vehicle when it was stopped, leading to their charges alongside three others who were in the vehicle.
After the jury cleared out Thursday, a brief discussion played out as both defense attorneys filed further motions for required finding and had them immediately denied.
Pierce stressed that video from Dec. 26 - as well as an earlier two-person incident captured on video on Dec. 21, where at least three coats were visible as the parties left the store - didn't show enough of the suspects to absolutely determine they were James and Vaughn.
Even further, while it's believed one coat made it out of Giblees on the 26th, it was never recovered, the defense attorneys noted. That came after a full search of the vehicle, the driver of which was never charged (all five other occupants, including James and Vaugn, were charged in the days that followed the incident).
"In terms of identifying Ms. James as the one who committed that act," Pierce said, "I don't think the Commonwealth has introduced sufficient evidence with just the video in order to send it to the jury."
Haynes, representing Vaughn, added that video clearly showed his client "took no merchandise, stole no merchandise, and didn't lay a hand on anyone."
"Mr. Vaughn didn't come within yards of those individuals, didn't touch them, wasn't part of the melee at the front of the store - if it was him," Haynes said.