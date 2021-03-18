Gloucester, businesses plan ahead for summer tourists

GLOUCESTER — The warmer weather and melting of snow can only mean one thing: Summer is coming.
And while many people are thinking about what swimsuits they’ll wear and what beaches they plan to lounge at, the city of Gloucester in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic is planning how to safely welcome out-of-towners.
“Right now, the game plan remains ‘cautious, but optimistic’ as visitor-based businesses begin to reopen for the season,” said Elizabeth Cary, Discover Gloucester’s executive director and a member of the city’s Reopening Task Force.
“Every business plans to wear masks, keep a six-foot distance, continue curbside deliveries and takeout options — with the hope that as the summer continues, limitations will be lifted and getting around may be easier,” she added.
The safety measures come as the city and state enter their second pandemic summer and continue fighting ways to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Last year, when the intricacies of the virus were a lot less known, city officials and owners had to be flexible and innovative to keep businesses afloat.
“Being outdoors was paramount to many who visited and enjoyed hiking, walking on our beaches, strolling Main Street and Rocky Neck,” Cary said. Schooner sails scheduled more but shorter tours, whale watch boats went out each day with limited groups, and local museums offered time-ticketed reservations to help them stay open.
Jill Cahill, the city’s community development director, says Gloucester had an edge compared to some other Massachusetts communities.
“This past year we were very lucky to be a tourism-based community,” she said at the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce’s Economic Outlook Forum last week.
The city’s fiscal 2020 beach parking revenue — $1,709,737 — far exceeded past summers. Fiscal 2019 saw $1,482,655 in parking revenue collected and the previous high was $1,430,492, according to data provided by city Chief Financial Officer John Dunn.
While the revenue from beach parking was a plus, the traffic was not.
As city officials were asking people to socially distance last summer, beaches were being flooded by people from all over, police officers were having to deal with an inordinate number of illegally parked cars, and residents were dealing with people vandalizing their property.
Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken even appeared on television to announce the city was closing its beach parking lots to non-residents.
“COVID didn’t take a summer vacation, it’s still here,” she told WHDH in mid-July. “I have to protect the people that I represent.”
With the experience of last summer under their belts, city leaders and many local business people are pivoting to meet the needs of a totally different market while keeping locals safe.
“We are actively reviewing summer regulations and we have been busy aligning with the Board of Health and state guidelines to best determine summer activities, including beach parking,” said Chris Sicuranza, the city’s assistant to the chief administrative office.
He noted that city officials will publicize updated summer guidance for residents and non-residents on the city website, http://gloucester-ma.gov/, and other resources before the end of spring.
Because travel restrictions required people to stay in one place for longer, overnight stays in the city were longer than they had been in years past.
Instead of one to three nights, Cary said, guests were staying four to seven nights.
“And that looks to continue,” she said, explaining that hotels reported that guests were respectful of rules and changes.
To pivot, some hotels are providing Welcome Bags that include a room key, bottled water, and Discovery Gloucester Visitor Guide and placing pool towels inside each guest room as opposed to having a towel stand poolside.
“It is easy, safe and cuts down on staff time,” Cary explained.
As the final frost is only weeks away, Cahill is hopeful for what the summer might bring.
“I think that we are going to have another successful tourism season and we have a great drive market and we have the most beautiful beaches on the North Shore,” Cahill said.
“Actually, in all of Massachusetts...but don’t tell everybody,” she smiled.
Staff Writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.