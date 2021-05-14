Gloucester man gets 6 years in fatal crash

WENHAM — A former executive from Gloucester was sentenced to six years in state prison Thursday after pleading guilty to vehicular manslaughter in a Thanksgiving 2019 crash that killed an elderly Rockport man and severely injured his wife.
Michael Maroney, 59, of 29 Hodgkins St., was driving his 2013 Ford Mustang at speeds of up to 124 mph as he weaved in and out of holiday traffic on Route 128 north in Wenham just after 8 p.m., a prosecutor said in court.
Also on the road that evening were Jerolomo "Jerry" Curcio, 77, and his wife, Mary, 76, heading home to Rockport in their 2009 Honda Civic.
Maroney was doing 114 mph when he smashed into the Civic, critically injuring the couple. Jerry Curcio died as a result of his injuries, said prosecutor James Gubitose. Mary Curcio suffered multiple fractures to her back, ribs and shoulder but survived.
Prosecutors allege Maroney was also under the influence of alcohol — though during Thursday's hearing, Maroney spoke up to insist that his poor performance on field sobriety tests was due to a possible concussion.
Police said a breath alcohol test showed a result of .13 at the time of the crash. After Judge Kathleen McCarthy-Neyman asked him a series of questions to determine if he was agreeing to the elements of the crimes, Maroney acknowledged that he was under the influence of alcohol and speeding at the time of the crash.
The Curcios' adult children and their spouses and partners were present in court for Thursday's sentencing. They, along with Mary Curcio, had previously addressed the judge and submitted victim-impact statements during a hearing in April, where they told the judge how the crash had affected their entire family.
McCarthy-Neyman called those statements "poignant." She said she re-read them and listened to a recording of that prior hearing before deciding on the six-year sentence.
In addition to the manslaughter charge, Maroney pleaded guilty to charges of driving drunk and recklessly causing serious bodily injury and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury.
The sentence fell between the minimum mandatory five-year prison term for manslaughter while driving under the influence of alcohol, which had been requested by Maroney, and the seven-to-nine year prison term sought by a prosecutor.
Prosecutor James Gubitose also asked the judge to impose three years of probation after Maroney completes his prison term, during which he will not be allowed to drink and must submit to random alcohol screens. Maroney will also be required to wear an alcohol monitoring bracelet for at least six months after his release. The judge went along with that request.
She warned Maroney that if he violates his probation, which was imposed on the assault and battery count, he could face up to 15 years in state prison.
Maroney will also lose his license for at least 15 years; the Registry of Motor Vehicles could revoke it permanently, McCarthy-Neyman told him.
Maroney's lawyer, Edward Krippendorf, said in a court filing that his client had already paid a heavy price, losing his job as controller at a Peabody electronics firm and depleting his life savings.
Krippendorf cited the time his client has spent on house arrest, where he's been free on $10,000 bail since shortly after his arrest in 2019.
"He has always expressed remorse," said Krippendorf in court.
Maroney also spoke during the hearing, reading a statement addressed to the Curcio family in which he apologized. "I would give anything to have that night back," he said, telling the family that they are a testament to the wonderful father Jerry Curcio must have been. "Neither you nor your dad deserved this," Maroney told the family. "I am so sorry."
