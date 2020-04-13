Gloucester Stage Company brings humanity in all its varied forms to the stage for its 41st season, which is scheduled to open in June.
However, the staff is in the same pandemic holding pattern as everyone else around the globe.
“Equally, with the rest of the world, we are observing the precautions surrounding COVID-19 and will continue to keep our patrons informed on our capacity to produce,” artistic director Robert Walsh said.
But that said, the theater is eager to announce its lineup, which includes another crowning accomplishment with its obtaining rights to the first regional premiere of the comedy “Seared” since its sold-out off-Broadway production. This will be one of two plays this season by female playwrights.
The subjects this season are diverse, ranging from a madcap mystery to a celebration of life through an advice columnist — with a delicious drama as the icing on the proverbial cake.
“I think people will need something to take their mind off things,” Walsh said.
The theater’s black box stage will be transformed into a veritable restaurant kitchen in “Seared,” written by Theresa Rebeck, who now holds the title of most Broadway-produced female playwright.
Rebeck’s play, which is set in a small New York restaurant, “explores where art ends and commerce begins” and features colorful characters and a clash between an explosive and passionate chef who does not always see eye-to-eye with his business partner.
Walsh said that he is thrilled that Gloucester Stage will produce this work by a playwright he calls a megastar.
“This is such a win for Gloucester Stage,” managing director Christopher Griffith said. “This is something that our audience can sink their teeth into — pun intended.”
The mission of Gloucester Stage since its inception more than 40 years ago has been to bring new works with an intellectual appeal and social relevance to Cape Ann. But these works also are often humorous, as well as poignant. Serious works can also make an audience laugh.
The theatrical masks of ancient Greece, symbolic of comedy and tragedy, represent some of the challenges now taking place and the bittersweet nature of trying to produce a season in the shadow of the pandemic.
Griffith said that this is the challenge that everyone is facing.
“When does this all go back to normal, and I think the short answer is no one has a good answer. But the audience comes first when it comes to decisions about safety and health. Even though the current climate is not one for celebrating, this season is something to look forward to,” he said. “I believe live theater will provide necessary catharsis in alleviating our post-distancing blues. Gloucester Stage can provide that magic.”
The season lineup is as follows:
June 5-28: “Tiny Beautiful Things,” based on the book by Cheryl Strayed, a New York Times best-selling author. This work was adapted for stage by Academy Award nominee Nia Vardalos and co-conceived by Vardalos; Wall Street Journal columnist Marshall Heyman; and Thomas Kail, the Tony Award-winning director of “Hamilton.” According to the synopsis, the play explores Strayed’s encounters as the unpaid, anonymous advice columnist “Dear Sugar,” whose replies include her real-life experiences sprinkled with “laughter and hope.”
July 10-Aug. 2: “Baskerville — a Sherlock Holmes Mystery,” by Tony Award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig. This work is described as a fast-paced comedy about Holmes and Watson attempting to solve the mystery of “The Hound of the Baskervilles” before a family curse dooms its newest heir.
Aug. 7-30: “Seared,” by Theresa Rebeck. When the talented chef Harry gains notoriety for his signature scallop dish, which brings great attention to the tiny restaurant, a clash between success and the chef’s devotion to his culinary art make for a fiery theatrical work.
Sept. 4-27: “Reparations,” by James Sheldon. This is the first regional production of the new play since its world premiere off-Broadway last November. The story begins when a book editor invites an aspiring black author to her apartment after a “boozy book party.” But the night of passion turns into something nightmarish when he threatens to reveal a secret from the editor’s past.
Oct. 2-18: “Think of Me Tuesday,” by Gloucester’s Ken Riaf. Set in Fishtown, Massachusetts, this new play tells the story of a perennial mayoral candidate who never backs down even after continued embarrassing losses year after year.
For tickets and more information, visit www.gloucesterstage.com.
