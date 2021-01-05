GLOUCESTER — The city of Gloucester will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic next week for first responders from Ipswich and Cape Ann.
On Tuesday, Jan. 12, the city will begin distributing 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine to first responders. The vaccine will be given to each person in two doses, approximately one month apart at the same vaccination site.
While the vaccine is free, Kelsey Bode of John Guilfoil Public Relations confirmed that the patient's insurance will be billed for the administering of the vaccine.
"We are pleased to be able to provide this clinic for local first responders and are thankful for all of the hard work that has been undertaken to get us to this point," Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said in a statement. "This is a critical milestone in our efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic, and this clinic is the result of a regional push to provide a local vaccine site for our first responders. Thank you to everyone who has helped make this a reality, it is a great step forward for Cape Ann and the surrounding area."
According to the state's government website, first responders from Essex, Gloucester, Ipswich, Manchester and Rockport will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine at the Rose Baker Senior Center at 6 Manuel F. Lewis St.
The vaccine will be administered by appointment only from Tuesday through Saturday.
The Moderna vaccine is one of two approved by the Center for Disease Control and recommended to prevent the virus. The other is the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine which requires two doses administered 21 days apart.
Gloucester’s Health Department is one of approximately 115 organizations statewide approved to distribute vaccinations as part of phase one of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination distribution plan.
"Vaccinating our first responders is a tremendous step in the right direction, and we are deeply thankful to be able to organize these clinics," Gloucester Public Health Director Karin Carroll said in a prepared statement. "We have a long way to go, however, and are still in the very early stages of the state's vaccination distribution plans.”
More information about the days and hours of operation for the clinic will be shared with area's first responders so that they can schedule their vaccine appointments, learn more about the vaccine and conduct all necessary paperwork online.
Eligibility requirements and an interactive map to find additional vaccination sites in the Commonwealth can be found at https://www.mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-vaccine-locations-for-first-responders#find-a-location-to-get-vaccinated-
Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@salemnews.com.
||||