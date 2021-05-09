WENHAM — A total of 222 master’s degrees and 26 Doctor of Ministry degrees were conferred by the Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary Board of Trustees Saturday during commencement.
The in-person ceremony, held on the quad at Gordon College, was a combination celebration for both the classes of 2020, which had a virtual ceremony last year due to COVID-19) and 2021. Graduates included those attending classes at the seminary's South Hamilton and Boston campuses, as well as those in the Latino and Global Ministries program.
Dr. Scott W. Sunquist, a Gordon-Conwell graduate himself, spoke at his first in-person commencement since assuming the seminary's presidency on July 1, 2019.
Jane Chung, a graduating Master of Divinity student and research assistant at Gordon-Conwell's Center for the Study of Global Christianity, gave the student reflection. She is a recipient of a Pastoral Study Project Grant from the Louisville Institute and is focusing her studies on the first and second generations of the Korean American Church of New England.