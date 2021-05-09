WENHAM — A total of 222 master’s degrees and 26 Doctor of Ministry degrees were conferred by the Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary Board of Trustees Saturday during commencement. 

The in-person ceremony, held on the quad at Gordon College, was a combination celebration for both the classes of 2020, which had a virtual ceremony last year due to COVID-19) and 2021. Graduates included those attending classes at the seminary's South Hamilton and Boston campuses, as well as those in the Latino and Global Ministries program. 

Dr. Scott W. Sunquist, a Gordon-Conwell graduate himself, spoke at his first in-person commencement since assuming the seminary's presidency on July 1, 2019.

Jane Chung, a graduating Master of Divinity student and research assistant at Gordon-Conwell's Center for the Study of Global Christianity, gave the student reflection. She is a recipient of a Pastoral Study Project Grant from the Louisville Institute and is focusing her studies on the first and second generations of the Korean American Church of New England.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you