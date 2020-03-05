Students from Gordon College and Salem State University are returning home from Italy while Beverly High School has canceled a trip to Spain as North Shore colleges and high schools continue to deal with the threat of the coronavirus.
Beverly High also sent home an employee who had returned to work after a trip to a country where travel is restricted due to the number of coronavirus cases. School officials said the employee has showed no signs or symptoms of the virus.
At Gordon College, the school said it is suspending its study-abroad program in Orvieto, Italy, and is bringing home its 11 students who were studying there.
Orvieto is in central Italy, about 90 minutes north of Rome. Spokesman Rick Sweeney said the area has not been affected by the coronavirus, but the students are being brought home as a precautionary measure. The students had been there for the program for less than two weeks, he said. They are scheduled to fly home Friday and will spend the spring break at their homes.
Sweeney said the main concern was the difficulty predicting the impact on Orvieto if the virus spreads to that region. He said students would then be unable to travel outside the former convent where the program is housed.
"A large appeal and integral part of the program is the ability to explore greater Italy," Sweeney said in an email.
Gordon College has also cancelled a planned spring break mission trip to the Philippines, as well as a Gordon music group visit to Taiwan. A School of Education trip to the United Arab Emirates was postponed to a later date.
Salem State has not suspended its study-abroad programs, but three students have returned home early from Italy and are taking part in a 14-day self-quarantine off campus, spokeswoman Nicole Giambusso said. The students were studying in Florence, Rome and Pescara.
Salem State said it is not mandating that students return home but will support any student who wants to.
On Wednesday, Salem State President John Keenan sent a message to faculty, staff and students saying the university is canceling all school-affiliated spring travel outside the United States.
In Beverly, Superintendent Suzanne Charochak said in a letter on the Beverly Public School’s website that the employee who was sent home exhibited no sign or symptoms of coronavirus, but agreed with school officials to stay home for a minimum of the virus’ 14-day incubation period.
Charochak wrote that the employee had no contact with students in the building and was sent home within approximately two hours out of “an abundance of caution.”
Charochak said workers who came into contact with the employee would also remain out of work for the incubation period, “even though the risk was extremely low.” The work area the employee briefly occupied was immediately professionally sanitized, she said.
On Wednesday night, the Beverly School Committee voted unanimously to cancel a student trip to Salamanca, Spain. In a letter to families, Beverly High School Principal Elizabeth Taylor said Gov. Charlie Baker’s recommendation for schools to cancel upcoming study-abroad trips was one of the factors in the committee’s decision.
Taylor said there was also concern about the lack of specific alternate plans if quarantine or travel restrictions were enforced while students were in Spain. The trip was scheduled for April 17 to May 3.
“On behalf of the school district and the high school, I want you to know that we sympathize with any disappointment or frustration you feel about this situation,” Taylor wrote.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@salemnews.com.
