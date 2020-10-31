Governor's Council seats field no challengers  

BOSTON — Every single member of the Governor's Council, an obscure Colonial-era board with final say over the appointments of state judges, is set to return to their jobs for another two years next Tuesday.
None of the seven incumbents, all of whom are Democrats, fielded challengers for reelection.
Eileen Duff, a Gloucester Democrat, is running unopposed for a fifth term representing the 5th District, which includes most of Essex County.
Terry Kennedy, a Lynnfield attorney, is seeking a sixth term from the 6th District, which includes several Essex County communities. He is also running unopposed.
"It's not like I'm getting a free ride here," Kennedy said. "I had a tough primary race, and every single time I've run for this office I've had an opponent."
Ed Lyons, a Republican activist, says the lack of GOP candidates this election cycle reflects how the state party has recently shifted its focus to national politics.
"If the party was more focused on state politics instead of the recent emphasis on national politics, we would probably be more likely to get more candidates for the state Legislature and Governor’s Council," he said.
Lyons said the lack of competitive races — coupled with the GOP's loss of several special legislative races earlier this year, and a steady decline in membership — is "yet another sign of weakness for the party."
The primary role of the board, also known as the Executive Council, is to vote on judicial nominations and approve commutations or pardons of prisoners. The eight-member council is chaired by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, a Republican.
Council members are paid about $36,000 a year. They have limited staff, a meager budget and a cubicle at the Statehouse, where the council meets weekly.
Candidates don't raise much campaign money and often spend more time explaining to voters what the council is than talking about issues.
The council's role has taken on more importance in recent years amid a wave of judicial retirements and vacancies on the state Supreme Judicial Court.
Gov. Charlie Baker is set to nominate two associate justices to fill vacancies on the high court in addition to tapping a new chief justice, following the recent death of Chief Justice Ralph Gants and the pending retirement of Associate Justice Barbara Lenk in December.
The council will have final say over Baker's picks, who serve for life or until they retire. The state's mandatory retirement age for judges is 70.
Still, the relative obscurity of the Governor's Council, which dates to the late 1600s, has led critics over the years to suggest abolishing the board.
The latest was in 2011 when Senate Democrats filed a measure to replace the council with a panel, including the attorney general and chief justice of the state Supreme Court, to confirm judges. The effort fizzled amid a lack of support.
Those efforts have gained little traction, in part because such a change would require two super-majority votes by the state House and Senate, as well as an amendment to the state Constitution approved by voters.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for The Salem News and its sister newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
